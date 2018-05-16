Tesco Tomato & Garlic Stir In Sauce 155G

1/2 of a pot
- Energy
- 149kJ
-
- 35kcal
- 2%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 0.4g
- 1%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- <0.1g
- <1%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 4.8g
- 5%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.53g
- 9%of the reference intake
low
low
medium
medium
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 191kJ / 45kcal
Product Description
- Tomato sauce with garlic purée.
- Sweet & Herby Simply stir in to your pasta and enjoy
- Pack size: 155G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Tomato (64%), Tomato Purée (24%), Lemon Juice from Concentrate, Onion, Sugar, Cornflour, Garlic Purée, Salt, Roasted Garlic Purée, Basil, Onion Powder, Rapeseed Oil, Parsley.
Storage
Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 3 days. Store in a cool dry place.
Preparation and Usage
Serves 2: Stir one pot of sauce into 300g of freshly cooked hot pasta.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Recycling info
Pot. Recycle Foil. Recycle Sleeve. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
155g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/2 of a pot (78g)
|Energy
|191kJ / 45kcal
|149kJ / 35kcal
|Fat
|0.5g
|0.4g
|Saturates
|0.1g
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|7.9g
|6.2g
|Sugars
|6.2g
|4.8g
|Fibre
|1.4g
|1.1g
|Protein
|1.6g
|1.2g
|Salt
|0.68g
|0.53g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
