Tesco Tomato & Garlic Stir In Sauce 155G

£0.95
£0.95
£0.61/100g

1/2 of a pot

Energy
149kJ
35kcal
2%of the reference intake
Fat
0.4g

low

1%of the reference intake
Saturates
<0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Sugars
4.8g

medium

5%of the reference intake
Salt
0.53g

medium

9%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 191kJ / 45kcal

Product Description

  • Tomato sauce with garlic purée.
  • Sweet & Herby Simply stir in to your pasta and enjoy
  • Pack size: 155G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Tomato (64%), Tomato Purée (24%), Lemon Juice from Concentrate, Onion, Sugar, Cornflour, Garlic Purée, Salt, Roasted Garlic Purée, Basil, Onion Powder, Rapeseed Oil, Parsley.

Storage

Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 3 days. Store in a cool dry place.

Preparation and Usage

  • Serves 2: Stir one pot of sauce into 300g of freshly cooked hot pasta.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Pot. Recycle Foil. Recycle Sleeve. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

155g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a pot (78g)
Energy191kJ / 45kcal149kJ / 35kcal
Fat0.5g0.4g
Saturates0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate7.9g6.2g
Sugars6.2g4.8g
Fibre1.4g1.1g
Protein1.6g1.2g
Salt0.68g0.53g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
