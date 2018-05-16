We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Cadbury Easter Egg White Chocolate & Buttons 98G

image 1 of Cadbury Easter Egg White Chocolate & Buttons 98G

This product is available for delivery or collection until 05/04/2023

£1.25
£1.28/100g

Product Description

  • Hollow white chocolate egg containing white chocolate buttons (22.5 %).
  • Cocoa Life
  • Partnering with Fairtrade Foundation
  • WWW.COCOALIFE.ORG
  • Show You Care. Hide It.
  • Product may suffer some scuffing in transit.
  • Made under licence from Cadbury UK Ltd.

By Appointment to H.M. The Queen Cocoa and Chocolate Manufacturers Cadbury UK Ltd., Bournville.

  • White Chocolate Buttons Inside Egg
  • 100% Sustainably Sourced Cocoa
  • Easter Bunny Approved
  • Cadbury White Buttons Hidden Inside
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 98G

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder, Whey Powder (from Milk), Milk Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring

Allergy Information

  • May contain Nuts.

Storage

Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.Best before see base.

Recycling info

Card. Recycle Foil. Recycle

Name and address

  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,

Return to

  • We are passionate about our great quality Cadbury products. Not completely satisfied? Please contact us: Freephone 0800 818181 (UK only).
Net Contents

98g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 g*Reference Intakes
Energy2239 kJ8400 kJ
-535 kcal2000 kcal
Fat29 g70 g
of which Saturates17 g20 g
Carbohydrate63 g260 g
of which Sugars63 g90 g
Fibre0 g-
Protein4.8 g50 g
Salt0.40 g6 g
Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
