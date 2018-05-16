Oggs Vegan Chocolate Fudge Cupcakes 2 Pack 125G

Product Description
- Chocolate Flavoured Sponge Cakes Topped with a Chocolate Fudge Flavoured Frosting
- OGGS® Chocolate Fudge Cupcakes are the ultimate chocolate treat. With chocolate sponge and chocolate frosting, they're perfect for sharing with a special someone. Or just eating yourself!
- We're OGGS® - plant-based egg alternatives and sweet treats that taste as good as you've always known them! We're on a mission to give chickens the day off with our plant-based, planet friendly alternatives to eggs, cakes, and so much more!
Made with OGGS® Aquafaba instead of eggs!
- Plant-based
- Vegan
- Less CO2e
- Planet-friendly packaging
- Pack size: 126G
Vegetable Oil (Rapeseed, Sunflower, Sustainable Palm), Sugar, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Cocoa Powder (6%), Aquafaba (Water, Chickpea Extract, Antioxidant: Ascorbic Acid), Humectant: Glycerine, Wheat Gluten, Invert Sugar Syrup, Oats, Faba Bean Protein, Raising Agents: Disodium Diphosphate, Potassium Bicarbonate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Modified Potato Starch, Wheat Starch, Salt, Emulsifiers: E471, E475, E477, E481, Maize Starch, Acidity Regulators: Citric Acid, E341, E339, Stabilisers: Xanthan Gum, E516, Dextrose, Preservative: Potassium Sorbate, Flavourings, Colours: Annatto Bixin, Curcumin
- Made in a factory that handles Tree Nuts, Sulphites, Egg & Milk Allergens are highlighted in bold.
For Best Before See Top of PackStore in a cool, dry place and once opened consume within 3 days.
Baked in the UK
2 Servings
Box. Recyclable Card. Recyclable Sleeve. Recyclable
- Baked for:
- Alternative Foods London Ltd.,
- Unit 3a,
- The Plough,
- 516 Wandsworth Rd.
- SW8 3JX.
126g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per cake (approx 63g)
|Energy
|1782kJ
|1123kJ
|-
|428kcal
|270kcal
|Fat
|25.6g
|16.1g
|of which saturates
|7.4g
|4.7g
|Carbohydrate
|40g
|25.2g
|of which sugars
|28.1g
|17.7g
|Fibre
|2.1g
|1.3g
|Protein
|4.9g
|3.1g
|Salt
|0.51g
|0.32g
|2 servings
|-
|-
