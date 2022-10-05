Batchelors Cup A Soup Thai Sweet Potato & Carrot 4 Sachts 86G
Typical values per 100g: Energy 137kJ/33kcal
Product Description
- Instant Thai style sweet potato and carrot soup.
- Low in Fat
- Low in Sugar
- No Artificial Colours or Preservatives
- Suitable for Vegetarians
- Pack size: 86G
Information
Ingredients
Water, Tomatoes, Carrot (6%), Potato Starch, Glucose Syrup, Sweet Potato (1.5%), Onion, Maize Starch, Coconut Milk, Salt, Sugar, Palm Oil, Garlic, Yeast Extract (contains Barley), Coriander Leaf, Palm Fat, Ground Spices, Milk Proteins, Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Colours (Beetroot Red, Carotenes), Flavourings, Cayenne Pepper, Lemongrass Extract
Allergy Information
- May also contain Celery and Soya. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Best before end: See top of packStore in a cool, dry place.
Preparation and Usage
- Take a moment to enjoy the rich and creamy flavours of Sweet Potato and earthy carrot with a warming kick
- 1 Empty sachet into a cup.
- 2 Add 230ml of boiling water.
- 3 Stir well, wait a few moments.
- 4 Sit back and enjoy...
Number of uses
This pack contains 4 portions
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Warnings
- DO NOT USE IF INNER SACHETS ARE OPEN OR TORN.
Recycling info
Carton. Recycle Sachet. Don't Recycle
Net Contents
86g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g As Prepared
|Per Portion (252g) As Prepared
|Energy
|137kJ/33kcal
|345kJ/83kcal
|Fat
|0.8g
|2.0g
|of which Saturates
|0.6g
|1.5g
|Carbohydrate
|5.9g
|14.9g
|of which Sugars
|1.1g
|2.8g
|Fibre
|<0.5g
|0.8g
|Protein
|<0.5g
|0.8g
|Salt
|0.46g
|1.16g
|-
|-
Safety information
DO NOT USE IF INNER SACHETS ARE OPEN OR TORN.
