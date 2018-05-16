Lewis Capaldi Big Sexy Meaty One Pizza 507G

Product Description
- Pizza with mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, cooked pork, cooked bacon and hot pepperoni sausage nduja style.
- Devilishly good in 16 minutes
- Pack size: 507G
Wheat Flour, Tomato Puree, Mozzarella Cheese (Milk) (12, 8%), Water, Pepperoni (7, 9%) (Pork, Pork Fat, Salt, Dextrose, Spices, Glucose Syrup, Spice Extracts, Antioxidant (Extracts of Rosemary, Sodium Ascorbate), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite), Smoke), Cooked Pork (5, 9%) (Pork, Salt, Spices, Starch, Dextrose, Herbs, Maltodextrin, Parsnip, Rapeseed Oil, Smoke), Cooked Bacon (3, 9%) (Pork, Water, Salt, Dextrose, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Stabiliser (Triphosphate), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite), Smoke), Hot Pepperoni Sausage Nduja Style (3, 0%) (Pork, Salt, Pork Fat, Spices, Acid (Glucono-Delta-Lacton), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate, Extracts of Rosemary), Thickener (Guar Gum), Spice Extracts, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite), Smoke), Durum Wheat Semolina, Olive Oil, Sugar, Spiced Plum Puree (Plums, Glucose- Fructose Syrup, Sugar, Spices), Dextrose, Salt, Spirit Vinegar, Yeast, Concentrated Pineapple Juice, Starch, Smoked Paprika Powder (Paprika Powder, Smoke), Wheat Starch, Garlic, Herbs, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Spices
- Our factory also processes Celery. Allergy advice: See the allergens highlighted in the ingredients list.
Keep frozen at -18 °C or cooler.Important: Do not refreeze after defrosting! At -18°C, best before end: see coding
Instructions: For best results remove pizza from freezer 15 minutes before cooking.
Turn up the heat
Remove from all packaging
Pop it directly onto the middle shelf of your oven
Fan 200°C Cook time: 16-18 min.
Gas 7 Cook time: 16-18 min.
Cook thoroughly. Check product is piping hot before serving.
Cooking appliances vary in performance. These are guidelines only.
Contains 2 servings
- Freiberger UK Ltd.,
- Broadgate House,
- Westlode Street,
- Spalding Lincolnshire,
- PE11 2AF,
- United Kingdom.
507g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 1/2 pizza (253,5g)
|Energy
|1080 kJ / 257 kcal
|2738 kJ / 651 kcal
|Fat
|10 g
|25 g
|Of which saturates
|4,2 g
|11 g
|Carbohydrate
|28 g
|71 g
|Of which sugars
|5,8 g
|15 g
|Fibre
|1,6 g
|4,1 g
|Protein
|13 g
|33 g
|Salt
|1,6 g
|4,1 g
