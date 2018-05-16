Skinny Crunch Light Raspberry & White Chocolate 5X19g

Per Bar
- Energy
- kJ
-
- 66kcal
- 3%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g
Product Description
- Cereal Bars with Freeze Dried Raspberry Pieces and a Drizzle of White Coating
- Skinny Crunch Light bars contain at least 20% less fat compared to Skinny Crunch bars
- Have you tried our other ranges?
- Skinny Whip
- Skinny Chocolate Crunch
- Skinny Dream
- Guilt free
- Less than 70 calories
- High in fibre
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 95G
- High in fibre
Information
Ingredients
Crisped Cereal (25%) (Rice Flour, Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Niacin, Iron, Thiamin), Sugar, Malted Barley Flour, Whey Powder (Milk), Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin)), Oats (14%), Bulking Agent (Polydextrose), Oligofructose, White Coating (8%) [Sugar, Vegetable Fat (Palm), Maize Starch, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Vanilla Extract], Water, Glucose Syrup, Sweetened Dried Cranberries (Cranberries, Sugar, Sunflower Oil), Humectant (Glycerine), Rapeseed Oil, Apple Juice Concentrate, Freeze Dried Raspberries (0.5%), Natural Flavouring, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin)
Allergy Information
- May contain traces of Egg, Nuts and Peanuts. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry environment away from direct sunlightBest before date see top of pack
Produce of
Manufactured in the UK
Recycling info
Box. Recycle
Name and address
- Manufactured for:
- Estuary Road,
- Queensway Meadows,
- Newport,
- NP19 4XA.
- Skinny Bars Limited,
Return to
- Estuary Road,
- Queensway Meadows,
- Newport,
- NP19 4XA.
- Skinny Bars Limited,
- 9 Exchange Place,
- IFSC,
- Dublin 1,
- D01 X8H2,
- Ireland.
- www.skinnybars.co.uk
Net Contents
5 x 19g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per bar
|Energy kJ
|1454
|276
|Energy kcal
|347
|66
|Fat
|6.4g
|1.2g
|(of which Saturates)
|2.2g
|0.4g
|Carbohydrate
|56.0g
|10.6g
|(of which Sugars)
|14.3g
|2.7g
|Fibre
|24.2g
|4.6g
|Protein
|4.3g
|0.8g
|Salt
|0.3g
|0.06g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.