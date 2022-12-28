Tesco Orange Juice Smooth From Concentrate 200Ml

Perfectly Lovely
I absolutely love this orange juice, it is what it says. Its a smooth juice and I love it perfectly chilled. Comes in a 200ml carton enough to cure a Type 1 Diabetic Hypo episode.
No longer in packs, bad idea
Who thought it was a good idea to sell these orange juices individually instead of in packs of three. We purchase these every week along with the 200 ml apple juices and today bought 5 oranges as this was the offer. Out of the 5 when we got home 2 had lost their straws. Not easy to pick and pack either, as normally we would have a total of 12. OK so may be you are trying to reduce plastic, but this just doesn't work.