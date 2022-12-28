We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Clubcard Price

Tesco Orange Juice Smooth From Concentrate 200Ml

Write a review
Tesco Orange Juice Smooth From Concentrate 200Ml
£0.40
£0.20/100ml

Each carton

Energy
360kJ
85kcal
4%of the reference intake
Fat
0.2g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.1g

low

1%of the reference intake
Sugars
18.4g

high

20%of the reference intake
Salt
0.04g

low

1%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 180kJ / 42kcal

Product Description

  • Orange juice from concentrate.
  • 100% PURE JUICE Juicy oranges selected at the peak of ripeness
  • Pack size: 200ML

Information

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and treat as fresh fruit juice.

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake well before opening.

    Best served chilled.

    Pierce hole with straw.

    Push straw inside after use for recycling.

     

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Beverage Carton. Recycle at recycling points

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

200ml e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlEach carton (200ml)
Energy180kJ / 42kcal360kJ / 85kcal
Fat0.1g0.2g
Saturates<0.1g0.1g
Carbohydrate9.2g18.4g
Sugars9.2g18.4g
Fibre0.1g0.2g
Protein0.5g1.0g
Salt0.02g0.04g
Vitamin C20mg40mg
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

2 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Perfectly Lovely

5 stars

I absolutely love this orange juice, it is what it says. Its a smooth juice and I love it perfectly chilled. Comes in a 200ml carton enough to cure a Type 1 Diabetic Hypo episode.

No longer in packs, bad idea

1 stars

Who thought it was a good idea to sell these orange juices individually instead of in packs of three. We purchase these every week along with the 200 ml apple juices and today bought 5 oranges as this was the offer. Out of the 5 when we got home 2 had lost their straws. Not easy to pick and pack either, as normally we would have a total of 12. OK so may be you are trying to reduce plastic, but this just doesn't work.

