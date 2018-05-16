New
Cadbury Dairy Milk Chocolate House Kit 840.8G
Product Description
- Assortment of milk and white chocolate.
- Cocoa Life
- Partnering with Fairtrade Foundation
- www.cocoalife.org
- Nutrition table represents the products in the kit only and may change after using icing sugar or other decorations.
- 100% Sustainably Sourced Cocoa
- Build, Decorate, Eat Festive Family Fun
- You just need icing sugar!
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 840.8G
Information
Ingredients
Milk, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Emulsifiers (E442, E476, Soya Lecithins), Whey Powder (from Milk), Skimmed Milk Powder, Milk Fat, Flavourings, Milk Chocolate: Milk Solids 20 % minimum, actual 23 %, Cocoa Solids 20 % minimum, Milk Chocolate: Milk Solids 14 % minimum, Cocoa Solids 25 % minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter
Allergy Information
- May contain Nuts, Wheat.
Storage
Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.
Preparation and Usage
- Wash hands before handling.
- Chocolate House Kit
- Build Your Own House
- To make the walls, cut the 110 g Cadbury Dairy Milk bars diagonally using our template.
- Break off a row from each of the 180 g Cadbury Dairy Milk bars. Save two chunks and put them aside for the chimney.
- Heat the remainder of the row in a microwave until fully melted.
- To make the roof, stick the two Winter Wonderland bars on top of the walls.
- Use the melted chocolate to join up the 110 g and 180 g Cadbury Dairy Milk bars to make the walls.
- For the chimney, make a diagonal cut across one of the chunks & stick slant side down to the roof.
- Attach the Flake to the roof.
- Finally, decorate your house.. with White Buttons and icing!
Warnings
- WARNING: Preparation requires the use of a knife and is not suitable for young children. Adult supervision required
Recycling info
Carton. Recycle Foil. Don't Recycle Wrap. Don't Recycle
Name and address
- Mondelez UK,
- PO Box 7008,
- Birmingham,
- B30 2PT.
- Mondelez Ireland,
- Malahide Road,
Net Contents
840.8g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|*Reference Intakes
|Energy
|2229 kJ
|8400 kJ
|-
|534 kcal
|2000 kcal
|Fat
|30 g
|70 g
|of which Saturates
|17 g
|20 g
|Carbohydrate
|57 g
|260 g
|of which Sugars
|57 g
|90 g
|Fibre
|2.0 g
|-
|Protein
|7.2 g
|50 g
|Salt
|0.24 g
|6 g
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
