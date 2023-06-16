We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
image 1 of Tesco Finest Vintage Cheddar Boule
image 1 of Tesco Finest Vintage Cheddar Bouleimage 2 of Tesco Finest Vintage Cheddar Boule

Tesco Finest Vintage Cheddar Boule

1(1)
Write a review

£2.25

£2.25/each

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

One slice (80g)
Energy
864kJ
205kcal
10%of the reference intake
Fat
4.6g

medium

7%of the reference intake
Saturates
2.7g

medium

14%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.4g

low

2%of the reference intake
Salt
0.60g

medium

10%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1079kJ / 256kcal

White bread loaf made with vintage Cheddar, Red Leicester and Mature red Cheddar cheeses
Bursting with indulgent, melted pockets of vintage & mature red Cheddar and Red Leicester. Fermented for 12 hours and bursting with melted pockets of three cheeses, chosen for their sweet, caramel and umami flavours. Stonebaked for a crisp crust. Developed by experts, this delicious loaf has been enriched with fibre so it can be enjoyed as part of a balanced diet. Eat today to enjoy at its best or to keep for a little longer, try freezing or refreshing by sprinkling with water and gently warming in the oven.

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Vintage Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (9%), Red Leicester Cheese (with Colour: Annatto Norbixin) (Milk) (5%), Mature Red Cheddar Cheese (with Colour: Annatto Norbixin) (Milk) (2.5%), Wheat Fibre, Flavouring (contains Milk), Fermented Durum Wheat Flour, Yeast, Salt, Wheat Gluten, Maize, Semolina (Wheat), Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).

Allergy Information

Contains wheat and milk. This bakery product may also contain peanuts, nuts, milk, sesame, egg, soya and other allergens.

Number of uses

5 Servings

Net Contents

400g

View all Bread From Our Bakery

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here