Tesco Finest Vintage Cheddar Boule

White bread loaf made with vintage Cheddar, Red Leicester and Mature red Cheddar cheeses

Bursting with indulgent, melted pockets of vintage & mature red Cheddar and Red Leicester. Fermented for 12 hours and bursting with melted pockets of three cheeses, chosen for their sweet, caramel and umami flavours. Stonebaked for a crisp crust. Developed by experts, this delicious loaf has been enriched with fibre so it can be enjoyed as part of a balanced diet. Eat today to enjoy at its best or to keep for a little longer, try freezing or refreshing by sprinkling with water and gently warming in the oven.

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Vintage Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (9%), Red Leicester Cheese (with Colour: Annatto Norbixin) (Milk) (5%), Mature Red Cheddar Cheese (with Colour: Annatto Norbixin) (Milk) (2.5%), Wheat Fibre, Flavouring (contains Milk), Fermented Durum Wheat Flour, Yeast, Salt, Wheat Gluten, Maize, Semolina (Wheat), Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).

Allergy Information

Contains wheat and milk. This bakery product may also contain peanuts, nuts, milk, sesame, egg, soya and other allergens.

Number of uses

5 Servings

Net Contents

400g