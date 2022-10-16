We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

The Natural Confectionery Company Juicy Snakes 130G

1.6(5)Write a review
The Natural Confectionery Company Juicy Snakes 130G
£1.00
£0.77/100g

Each 3 sweets (26.4 g) contains

Energy
318kJ
76kcal
4%of the reference intake
Fat
<0.1g

-

<1%of the reference intake
Saturates
<0.1g

-

<1%of the reference intake
Sugars
9.3g

-

10%of the reference intake
Salt
0.02g

-

<1%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1206 kJ

Product Description

  • Fruit flavoured gums.
  • BeTreatwise.net
  • With fruit juice' & 30% less sugar^
  • ^ Compared to TNCC jellies including our standard TNCC Snakes
  • Proudly made with no artificial colours and no artificial flavours so-dig in & have some fun!
  • Raspberry flavour
  • Blackcurrant flavour
  • Lemon flavour
  • Orange flavour
  • Tasty
  • No Artificial Colours
  • No Artificial Flavours
  • Pack size: 130G

Information

Ingredients

Glucose Syrup, Bulking Agent (Polydextrose), Starch, Humectant (Sorbitol Syrup), Gelatine, Sugar, Acid (Citric Acid), Concentrated Fruit Juices ¹ (1 %) (Apple, Lime, Orange, Lemon, Strawberry, Blackcurrant, Raspberry), Coconut Oil, Colours (Anthocyanins, Paprika Extract, Curcumin), Natural Flavourings, Natural Lemon Flavouring with Other Natural Flavourings, Natural Orange Flavouring, Glazing Agent (Carnauba Wax), ¹ Equivalent to 6.9 % Fruit Juice

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Number of uses

4 - 5 portions per bag

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Name and address

  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,

Return to

  • We are passionate about our great quality products from The Natural Confectionery Company. Not completely satisfied?
  • Please contact us: Freephone 0800 818181 (UK only).
  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Freephone 1-800 678708
  • Malahide Road,
  • Coolock,
  • Dublin 5.
  • www.mondelezinternational.co.uk

Net Contents

130g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer 3 sweets (26.4 g)*Reference Intakes
Energy1206 kJ318 kJ8400 kJ /
-286 kcal76 kcal2000 kcal
Fat0.3 g< 0.1 g70 g
of which Saturates0.2 g< 0.1 g20 g
Carbohydrate59 g15 g260 g
of which Sugars35 g9.3 g90 g
Fibre18 g4.6 g-
Protein4.9 g1.3 g50 g
Salt0.06 g0.02 g6 g
4 - 5 portions per bag---
*% reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---
5 Reviews

Average of 1.6 stars

Pish

1 stars

The reduction in sugar has made these taste horrendous. I would rather run the risk of diabetes than come in to contact with these again.

Pish

1 stars

The reduction in sugar has made these taste horrendous. I would rather run the risk of diabetes than come in to contact with these again.

Lovely treats.

4 stars

These are lovely.

The amount in the bag has been reduced & they must

1 stars

The amount in the bag has been reduced & they must of changed the recipe as they tasted terrible . we will NOT be purchasing them again

VILE! NOT LIKE THE ORIGINAL ONES AT ALL

1 stars

Absolutely vile! Don't taste like the others at all. Flavour not nice compared to the original ones and the texture is tough and chewy. Dreadful product which we received as a substitute for the original ones.

