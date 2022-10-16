The Natural Confectionery Company Juicy Snakes 130G

Pish
The reduction in sugar has made these taste horrendous. I would rather run the risk of diabetes than come in to contact with these again.
Lovely treats.
These are lovely.
The amount in the bag has been reduced & they must of changed the recipe as they tasted terrible . we will NOT be purchasing them again
VILE! NOT LIKE THE ORIGINAL ONES AT ALL
Absolutely vile! Don't taste like the others at all. Flavour not nice compared to the original ones and the texture is tough and chewy. Dreadful product which we received as a substitute for the original ones.