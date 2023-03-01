Beyond Nootropic Strawberry Watermelon & Lime Supplement 10G

Precautions:

Do not exceed the maximum daily dose of 2 servings. Mix only with water. Once opened consume immediately.

Not suitable for diabetics. If any side effects are experienced stop use and seek medical advice. If you are on medication or have a medical condition, please seek medical advice before use.

High caffeine content. Not recommended for children or pregnant or breast-feeding women (150mg per portion). Consume in moderation. Food supplements should not be used as a substitute for a varied diet.