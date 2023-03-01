We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Beyond Nootropic Strawberry Watermelon & Lime Supplement 10G

Beyond Nootropic Strawberry Watermelon & Lime Supplement 10G

£1.50

£15.00/100g

Beyond Nootropic S/berry Wtrmelon & Lime Supp 10g
With sweeteners, containing caffeine, a concentrated source of vitamins, minerals, amino acids and botanical ingredients.
KSM-66 is a registered trademark of Ixoreal Biomed Inc.
A new era of NRG
Pack size: 10G

Ingredients

Maltodextrin, Inositol, Acetyl L-Carnitine HCI, Acids (Citric Acid, Malic Acid, Lactic Acid), L-Tyrosine, L-Choline Bitartrate, Sweetener (Sucralose, Acesulfame K), Flavourings, L-Theanine (from Camellia Sinensis), Bacopa Monnieri, Colourings (Red Beet Extract), Magnesium (Magnesium Citrate), Coffeine® (Caffeine), KSM-66® (Ashwagandha Extract), Panax Ginseng Extract, Vitamin C, Silicon Dioxide, Ginkgo Biloba Leaf Extract, Niacin (as Nicotinic Acid), Pantothenic Acid (as Calcium D-Pantothenate), Pyridoxine Hydrochloride, Riboflavin, Folic Acid (as Pteroylmonoglutamic Acid), Biotin (as D-Biotin), Vitamin D3 (as Cholecalciferol), Vitamin B12 (as Cyanocobalamin)

Produce of

Manufactured in the UK

Number of uses

Servings per sachet: 1, Serving size: 1 sachet (10g)

Net Contents

10g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Directions:Start by adding one sachet (10g) to 400-600ml of water in your shaker and mix well. Add more water to adjust taste to your preference.

