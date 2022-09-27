Tesco Carrot Batons 400G
Typical values per 100g: Energy 179kJ / 43kcal
Product Description
- Carrot batons.
- Carefully prepared sweet and crunchy carrots
- Washed and ready to eat
- Pack size: 400G
Information
Storage
Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Microwave
Instructions: For best results microwave.
800W 5 mins/ 900W 4 mins 30 secs
Do not remove from packaging.
Pierce bag several times and place on a non-metallic plate.
Leave to stand for 1 minute before serving.
Steam
Instructions: 6 mins Remove all packaging. Place contents in a steamer. Steam for 6 minutes or until tender.
Hob
Instructions: 6 mins
Remove all packaging.
Place in a pan of boiling water.
Cover and bring back to the boil.
Reduce heat and simmer for 6 minutes or until tender.
Drain well before serving.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Recycling info
Bag. Recycle at large supermarket
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
400g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 1/4 of a pack (100g)
|Energy
|179kJ / 43kcal
|179kJ / 43kcal
|Fat
|0.4g
|0.4g
|Saturates
|0.1g
|0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|7.4g
|7.4g
|Sugars
|7.0g
|7.0g
|Fibre
|3.9g
|3.9g
|Protein
|0.4g
|0.4g
|Salt
|0.07g
|0.07g
|Vitamin A
|1960µg
|1960µg
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
