Clubcard Price

Tesco Carrot Batons 400G

Tesco Carrot Batons 400G
£1.20
£3.00/kg

1/4 of a pack

Energy
179kJ
43kcal
2%of the reference intake
Fat
0.4g

low

1%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.1g

low

1%of the reference intake
Sugars
7.0g

medium

8%of the reference intake
Salt
0.07g

low

1%of the reference intake

Typical values per 100g: Energy 179kJ / 43kcal

Product Description

  • Carrot batons.
  • Carefully prepared sweet and crunchy carrots
  • Washed and ready to eat
  • Pack size: 400G

Information

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: For best results microwave.
800W 5 mins/ 900W 4 mins 30 secs
Do not remove from packaging.
Pierce bag several times and place on a non-metallic plate.
Leave to stand for 1 minute before serving.

Steam
Instructions: 6 mins Remove all packaging. Place contents in a steamer. Steam for 6 minutes or until tender.

Hob
Instructions: 6 mins
Remove all packaging.
Place in a pan of boiling water.
Cover and bring back to the boil.
Reduce heat and simmer for 6 minutes or until tender.
Drain well before serving.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Bag. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 1/4 of a pack (100g)
Energy179kJ / 43kcal179kJ / 43kcal
Fat0.4g0.4g
Saturates0.1g0.1g
Carbohydrate7.4g7.4g
Sugars7.0g7.0g
Fibre3.9g3.9g
Protein0.4g0.4g
Salt0.07g0.07g
Vitamin A1960µg1960µg
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
