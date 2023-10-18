TESCO WOODEN HANGERS 5 PACK

It has a contoured design to keep shirts, dresses, jackets and pants perfectly wrinkle-free. The notches on top keep garments with shoulder straps hanging neatly in position.

360 degree swivel chromed metal hook to hang items easily on any closet rod, towel bar or standard size door. A gorgoues upgrade for any closet space.

The smooth finished texture of the wood protects delicate fabrics from snags. Natural style, to make you a easy life. Don't use for hanging wet garments or fabrics.