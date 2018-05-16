New
Tesco Light Up Jar
- TESCO LIGHT UP JAR
- Energy efficient LED diodes are cost effective and safe, Lights will not heat up even after hours of use
- This light up glass jar is perfect for creating a lovely mood inside the home. Featuring a cute slogan on the frosted glass, this will make a wonderfuly gift for that special someone.
- Battery Operated, 10 Warm White LED Wire Lights with 8D * 17cmH Bottle
- Wooden star tag and message decal
- WARNING! KEEP AWAY FROM FIRE. For indoor use only. Keep out of reach of children. Important - Lamps are not replaceable. Only batteries of the same or equivalent types as recommended are to be used. Please retain packaging for future reference.
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
