Costa Coffee Millionaires Mocha 6X23g

Costa Millionaire Mocha
Delicious taste. Nice and creamy. A refreshing drink with cake or biscuits.
Not very nice
Thought this was quite nice when I first tried it. I have since changed my mind and find it quite a sickly taste and a bit thick in consistency. Wouldn't buy again.
Don't waste your money on this
I love Mocha, but this was disgusting, it was watery and had no taste. I took one sip and threw the rest down the sink. Very disappointing as I thought Costa coffee would be 5 out of 5.
Love it
I don't like coffee, the taste is too bitter for me, but when I tasted this from an in store demonstration this Costa mocha drink, I was hooked. Absolutely loved it. My new go to hot drink. Even better with a drop of Baileys in.
love these with a drop of hazelnut syrup in.
Delicious
Delicious! Really great flavour.
