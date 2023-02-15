We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Costa Coffee Millionaires Mocha 6X23g

3.4(7)Write a review
image 1 of Costa Coffee Millionaires Mocha 6X23g
£2.00
£1.45/100g

Each 23g serving contains:

Energy
405kJ
96kcal
5%of the reference intake
Fat
2.8g

-

4%of the reference intake
Saturates
2.2g

-

11%of the reference intake
Sugars
12g

-

13%of the reference intake
Salt
0.17g

-

3%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1762 kJ

Product Description

  • Instant coffee, chocolate and vanilla flavoured beverage.
  • Find out more at ra.org.
  • We've been serving great coffee with our legendary Signature Blend since 1971.
  • Our Millionaires Mocha is made using our Premium Instant Coffee, mixing finely ground roasted beans with instant coffee for the perfect pick me up.
  • Why not try
  • Our Premium instant Smooth Medium Roast Coffee for the perfect pick me up
  • Under licence from Costa Coffee Limited. Costa ® is the registered trademark of Costa Coffee Limited.
  • Rainforest Alliance People & Nature - Coffee
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 138G

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Drinking Chocolate (15%) (Sugar, Cocoa), Skimmed Milk Powder (12.8%), Fat-Reduced Cocoa (10%), Glucose Syrup, Coconut Oil, Coffee*(6%) (Instant Coffee, Roasted and Ground Coffee), Whole Milk Powder (5%), Belgian Chocolate Powder (4%) (Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder, Natural Vanilla Flavouring), Natural Flavourings, Salt, Stabilizers (Potassium Phosphates, Sodium Citrates), *Rainforest Alliance Certified

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Soya and Cereals containing Gluten. For allergens see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.Best before: see base.

Produce of

Packed in Poland

Preparation and Usage

  • Crafting your Millionaires Mocha
  • 1 Open the sachet and pour into your mug of choice
  • 2 Pour 200ml of hot, but not boiling, water on top of the powder and stir until fully mixed
  • 3 Leave for 20-30 seconds and stir again
  • 4 Sit back and relax with your Millionaires Mocha

Number of uses

This pack contains 6 servings

Recycling info

Box. Recycle Sachet. Don't Recycle

Name and address

  • Packed for:
  • All About Food Limited,
  • Fourways House,
  • 57 Hilton Street,
  • Manchester,
  • M1 2EJ.

Importer address

  • All About Food Europe,
  • Joyce House,
  • 21-23 Holles St,
  • Dublin.

Return to

  • All About Food Limited,
  • Fourways House,
  • 57 Hilton Street,
  • Manchester,
  • M1 2EJ.
  • help@costa-at-home.co.uk
  • allaboutfoodltd.com
  • All About Food Europe,
  • Joyce House,
  • 21-23 Holles St,
  • Dublin.

Net Contents

6 x 23g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesas sold per 100gas sold Per serving
Energy1762 kJ405 kJ
-419 kcal96 kcal
Fat12g2.8g
of which saturates9.4g2.2g
Carbohydrate65g15g
of which sugars52g12g
Fibre5.4g1.2g
Protein10g2.3g
Salt0.75g0.17g
This pack contains 6 servings--
7 Reviews

Average of 3.4 stars

Costa Millionaire Mocha

5 stars

Delicious taste. Nice and creamy. A refreshing drink with cake or biscuits.

Not very nice

2 stars

Thought this was quite nice when I first tried it. I have since changed my mind and find it quite a sickly taste and a bit thick in consistency. Wouldn't buy again.

Don't waste your money on this

1 stars

I love Mocha, but this was disgusting, it was watery and had no taste. I took one sip and threw the rest down the sink. Very disappointing as I thought Costa coffee would be 5 out of 5.

Love it

5 stars

I don't like coffee, the taste is too bitter for me, but when I tasted this from an in store demonstration this Costa mocha drink, I was hooked. Absolutely loved it. My new go to hot drink. Even better with a drop of Baileys in.

love these with a drop of hazelnut syrup in.

5 stars

love these with a drop of hazelnut syrup in.

Delicious

5 stars

Delicious! Really great flavour.

Disgustang

1 stars

Disgustang

