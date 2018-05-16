We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

New

Oreo Festive Colours 3X154g

No ratings yetWrite a review
Oreo Festive Colours 3X154g
£2.50
£0.54/100g

Product Description

  • An assortment of Oreo biscuits
  • Cocoa Life
  • We make our cookies with cocoa, sourced through the Cocoa Life sustainability program.
  • www.cocoalife.org
  • What do you call a greedy elf?
  • Elfish
  • Why was the snowman rummaging in a bag of carrots?
  • He was picking his nose
  • How much did santa's sleigh cost?
  • It was on the house
  • OREO White, Green, Red - Chocolate flavour sandwich biscuits with a vanilla flavour filling (29 %).
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Pack size: 462G

Information

Allergy Information

  • May Contain: Milk
  • Contains: Soya, Wheat

Storage

Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.

Name and address

  • Freepost MDLZ,
  • Mondelez UK,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1DH.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,

Return to

  • Freepost MDLZ,
  • Mondelez UK,
  • Consumer Response,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1DH.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,
  • Coolock,
  • Dublin 5.
  • Visit us at www.oreo.co.uk
  • We would love to hear from you on
  • 0800 783 7106 (UK only)

Net Contents

3 x 154g ℮

Each 11 g contains

Energy
220kJ
52kcal
3%of the reference intake
Fat
2.2g

-

3%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.6g

-

3%of the reference intake
Sugars
4.1g

-

5%of the reference intake
Salt
0.08g

-

1%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1997 kJ

  • Suitable for Vegetarians

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour, Sugar, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder 4.3 %, Wheat Starch, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Raising Agents (Ammonium Carbonates, Potassium Carbonates, Sodium Carbonates), Salt, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Hydroxide), Flavouring

Allergy Information

  • May Contain: Milk
  • Contains: Soya, Wheat

Storage

  • Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.

Nutrition

Typical Values100 g1 Biscuit White (11 g)%* / 1 Biscuit White (11 g)
Energy1997 kJ220 kJ
-476 kcal52 kcal3 %
Fat20 g2.2 g3 %
of which Saturates5.4 g0.6 g3 %
Carbohydrate68 g7.5 g3 %
of which Sugars38 g4.1 g5 %
Fibre2.7 g0.3 g-
Protein5.3 g0.6 g1 %
Salt0.73 g0.08 g1 %
*% reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---

Each 11 g contains

Energy
219kJ
52kcal
3%of the reference intake
Fat
2.1g

-

3%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.6g

-

3%of the reference intake
Sugars
4.2g

-

5%of the reference intake
Salt
0.08g

-

1%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1989 kJ

  • Suitable for Vegetarians

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour, Sugar, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder 4.3 %, Wheat Starch, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Raising Agents (Ammonium Carbonates, Potassium Carbonates, Sodium Carbonates), Salt, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Spirulina Extract, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Hydroxide), Flavouring, Colour (Carotenes)

Allergy Information

  • May Contain: Milk
  • Contains: Soya, Wheat

Storage

  • Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.

Nutrition

Typical Values100 g1 Biscuit Green (11 g)%* / 1 Biscuit Green (11 g)
Energy1989 kJ219 kJ
-474 kcal52 kcal3 %
Fat19 g2.1 g3 %
of which Saturates5.3 g0.6 g3 %
Carbohydrate68 g7.5 g3 %
of which Sugars38 g4.2 g5 %
Fibre2.7 g0.3 g-
Protein5.4 g0.6 g1 %
Salt0.74 g0.08 g1 %
*% reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---

Each 11 g contains

Energy
218kJ
52kcal
3%of the reference intake
Fat
2.1g

-

3%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.6g

-

3%of the reference intake
Sugars
4.1g

-

5%of the reference intake
Salt
0.08g

-

1%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1985 kJ

  • Suitable for Vegetarians

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour, Sugar, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder 4.3 %, Wheat Starch, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Raising Agents (Ammonium Carbonates, Potassium Carbonates, Sodium Carbonates), Red Radish Concentrate, Salt, Beet Juice Concentrate, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Hydroxide), Flavourings

Allergy Information

  • May Contain: Milk
  • Contains: Soya, Wheat

Storage

  • Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.

Nutrition

Typical Values100 g1 Biscuit Red (11 g)%* / 1 Biscuit Red (11 g)
Energy1985 kJ218 kJ
-473 kcal52 kcal3 %
Fat19 g2.1 g3 %
of which Saturates5.2 g0.6 g3 %
Carbohydrate68 g7.5 g3 %
of which Sugars37 g4.1 g5 %
Fibre2.7 g0.3 g-
Protein5.4 g0.6 g1 %
Salt0.75 g0.08 g1 %
*% reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---
View all Biscuits

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

£0.00 Guide price
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here