New
Oreo Festive Colours 3X154g
Product Description
- An assortment of Oreo biscuits
- Cocoa Life
- We make our cookies with cocoa, sourced through the Cocoa Life sustainability program.
- www.cocoalife.org
- What do you call a greedy elf?
- Elfish
- Why was the snowman rummaging in a bag of carrots?
- He was picking his nose
- How much did santa's sleigh cost?
- It was on the house
- OREO White, Green, Red - Chocolate flavour sandwich biscuits with a vanilla flavour filling (29 %).
- Suitable for Vegetarians
- Pack size: 462G
Information
Allergy Information
- May Contain: Milk
- Contains: Soya, Wheat
Storage
Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.
Name and address
- Freepost MDLZ,
- Mondelez UK,
- Uxbridge,
- UB8 1DH.
- Mondelez Ireland,
- Malahide Road,
Return to
- Freepost MDLZ,
- Mondelez UK,
- Consumer Response,
- Uxbridge,
- UB8 1DH.
- Mondelez Ireland,
- Malahide Road,
- Coolock,
- Dublin 5.
- Visit us at www.oreo.co.uk
- We would love to hear from you on
- 0800 783 7106 (UK only)
Net Contents
3 x 154g ℮
Each 11 g contains
- Energy
- 220kJ
-
- 52kcal
- 3%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 2.2g
- 3%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 0.6g
- 3%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 4.1g
- 5%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.08g
- 1%of the reference intake
-
-
-
-
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1997 kJ
- Suitable for Vegetarians
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour, Sugar, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder 4.3 %, Wheat Starch, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Raising Agents (Ammonium Carbonates, Potassium Carbonates, Sodium Carbonates), Salt, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Hydroxide), Flavouring
Allergy Information
- May Contain: Milk
- Contains: Soya, Wheat
Storage
- Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100 g
|1 Biscuit White (11 g)
|%* / 1 Biscuit White (11 g)
|Energy
|1997 kJ
|220 kJ
|-
|476 kcal
|52 kcal
|3 %
|Fat
|20 g
|2.2 g
|3 %
|of which Saturates
|5.4 g
|0.6 g
|3 %
|Carbohydrate
|68 g
|7.5 g
|3 %
|of which Sugars
|38 g
|4.1 g
|5 %
|Fibre
|2.7 g
|0.3 g
|-
|Protein
|5.3 g
|0.6 g
|1 %
|Salt
|0.73 g
|0.08 g
|1 %
|*% reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
Each 11 g contains
- Energy
- 219kJ
-
- 52kcal
- 3%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 2.1g
- 3%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 0.6g
- 3%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 4.2g
- 5%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.08g
- 1%of the reference intake
-
-
-
-
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1989 kJ
- Suitable for Vegetarians
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour, Sugar, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder 4.3 %, Wheat Starch, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Raising Agents (Ammonium Carbonates, Potassium Carbonates, Sodium Carbonates), Salt, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Spirulina Extract, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Hydroxide), Flavouring, Colour (Carotenes)
Allergy Information
- May Contain: Milk
- Contains: Soya, Wheat
Storage
- Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100 g
|1 Biscuit Green (11 g)
|%* / 1 Biscuit Green (11 g)
|Energy
|1989 kJ
|219 kJ
|-
|474 kcal
|52 kcal
|3 %
|Fat
|19 g
|2.1 g
|3 %
|of which Saturates
|5.3 g
|0.6 g
|3 %
|Carbohydrate
|68 g
|7.5 g
|3 %
|of which Sugars
|38 g
|4.2 g
|5 %
|Fibre
|2.7 g
|0.3 g
|-
|Protein
|5.4 g
|0.6 g
|1 %
|Salt
|0.74 g
|0.08 g
|1 %
|*% reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
Each 11 g contains
- Energy
- 218kJ
-
- 52kcal
- 3%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 2.1g
- 3%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 0.6g
- 3%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 4.1g
- 5%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.08g
- 1%of the reference intake
-
-
-
-
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1985 kJ
- Suitable for Vegetarians
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour, Sugar, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder 4.3 %, Wheat Starch, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Raising Agents (Ammonium Carbonates, Potassium Carbonates, Sodium Carbonates), Red Radish Concentrate, Salt, Beet Juice Concentrate, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Hydroxide), Flavourings
Allergy Information
- May Contain: Milk
- Contains: Soya, Wheat
Storage
- Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100 g
|1 Biscuit Red (11 g)
|%* / 1 Biscuit Red (11 g)
|Energy
|1985 kJ
|218 kJ
|-
|473 kcal
|52 kcal
|3 %
|Fat
|19 g
|2.1 g
|3 %
|of which Saturates
|5.2 g
|0.6 g
|3 %
|Carbohydrate
|68 g
|7.5 g
|3 %
|of which Sugars
|37 g
|4.1 g
|5 %
|Fibre
|2.7 g
|0.3 g
|-
|Protein
|5.4 g
|0.6 g
|1 %
|Salt
|0.75 g
|0.08 g
|1 %
|*% reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.