Lenor Outdoorable Pink Blossom Fabric Conditioner 55W 770Ml

Lenor Otdrble Pink Blossom F/Cond 55W 770ml

Enjoy freshness as if you’ve dried your clothes outside, even when you dry inside! Lenor Outdoorable's ultra-concentrated freshness formula, giving you 55 washes in a small bottle. Thanks to its innovative technology, you just need a small dose to get that line dried feeling, whatever the weather! Lenor Outdoorable Pink Blossom has a new and rosy scent characterised by apple blossom brightness, sweet melon and warm amber. Bottle made of 100% recycled (excluding cap, spout and sleeve) and recyclable (excl. sleeve) plastic. Lenor Outdoorable was developed together with consumers to recreate the outdoor freshness and it keeps releasing freshness when fabrics are just dried, stored in the cupboard and even when you’re moving.

Fabric Conditioner that lets you experience the freshness of drying outside, even when drying inside The ultra-concentrated freshness formula is more concentrated versus other Lenor fabric conditioners WITH PLANT BASED SOFTNESS (Lenor’s softness is made with 80% plant-based ingredients) A new rosy scent characterised by apple blossom brightness, sweet melon and warm amber Protects from fading, bobbling and stretching in the wash 100% recycled plastic bottle (excl. cap, spout and sleeve) and recyclable (excl. sleeve)

Pack size: 770ML

Ingredients

5-15% Cationic Surfactants, Perfumes, Benzyl Salicylate, Citronellol, Geraniol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool

Net Contents

770ml ℮