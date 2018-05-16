We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Bernard Matthews Bbq Cooked Turkey Breast Chunks 90G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Bernard Matthews Bbq Cooked Turkey Breast Chunks 90G
£1.10
£1.23/100g

Each 50g serving contains

Energy
251kJ
60kcal
3%of the reference intake
Fat
0.7g

low

1%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.2g

low

1%of the reference intake
Sugars
2.1g

low

2%of the reference intake
Salt
0.56g

medium

9%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g As Sold

Product Description

  • Turkey Breast Pieces with Barbeque Flavour Marinade, Added Water and Milk Proteins from Cows' Milk
  • Try our delicious recipe ideas
  • Visit our website at www.bernardmatthews.com
  • For extra freshness this product is packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • www.recyclenow.com
  • Label - Paper - not currently recycled
  • Tray - Plastic - not currently recycled
  • Film - Plastic - not currently recycled
  • Roasted with a hickory BBQ marinade
  • High in protein
  • Gluten free
  • No artificial colours or flavours
  • Pack size: 90G
  • High in protein

Information

Ingredients

Turkey 80%, Water, Sugar, Milk Protein, Starch, Dextrose, Tomato Powder, Salt, Stabiliser (Diphosphates, Carrageenan), Spirit Vinegar, Garlic Powder, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Smoke Flavouring, Yeast Extract, Natural Flavouring, Oregano, Nutmeg, Black Pepper, Paprika Extract, Thickener (Carrageenan

Allergy Information

  • For allergens see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Store at below 5°C, once opened use within 2 days. Do not exceed use by date on front of pack.

Produce of

Made in the UK using Turkey sourced from specially selected partners in the UK, EU, Thailand and Brazil

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Warnings

  • ALTHOUGH GREAT CARE HAS BEEN TAKEN TO REMOVE ALL BONES, SOME MAY REMAIN.

Recycling info

Film. Not Yet Recycled Tray. Not Yet Recycled

Name and address

  • Bernard Matthews Limited,
  • Norwich,
  • Norfolk,
  • NR9 5QD.

Return to

  • If you have anything to tell us about this product please keep hold of the packaging and contact us at: www.bernardmatthews.com or send us the packaging and your letter to the following address:
  • Bernard Matthews Limited,
  • Norwich,
  • Norfolk,
  • NR9 5QD.
  • Or call us on 0800 413 640

Net Contents

90g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g As SoldRI*
Energy - kJ5028400
- kcal1192000
Fat1.3g70g
saturates0.4g20g
Carbohydrate5.5g260g
sugars4.2g90g
Protein20.7g50g
Salt1.1g6g
of which --
*Reference Intake of an average adult 8400kl / 2000kcal--

Safety information

ALTHOUGH GREAT CARE HAS BEEN TAKEN TO REMOVE ALL BONES, SOME MAY REMAIN.

View all Cooked Chicken & Meat Pieces

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here