Bernard Matthews Bbq Cooked Turkey Breast Chunks 90G

Each 50g serving contains
- Energy
- 251kJ
-
- 60kcal
- 3%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 0.7g
- 1%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 0.2g
- 1%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 2.1g
- 2%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.56g
- 9%of the reference intake
low
low
low
medium
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g As Sold
Product Description
- Turkey Breast Pieces with Barbeque Flavour Marinade, Added Water and Milk Proteins from Cows' Milk
- For extra freshness this product is packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Label - Paper - not currently recycled
- Tray - Plastic - not currently recycled
- Film - Plastic - not currently recycled
- Roasted with a hickory BBQ marinade
- High in protein
- Gluten free
- No artificial colours or flavours
- Pack size: 90G
- High in protein
Information
Ingredients
Turkey 80%, Water, Sugar, Milk Protein, Starch, Dextrose, Tomato Powder, Salt, Stabiliser (Diphosphates, Carrageenan), Spirit Vinegar, Garlic Powder, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Smoke Flavouring, Yeast Extract, Natural Flavouring, Oregano, Nutmeg, Black Pepper, Paprika Extract, Thickener (Carrageenan
Allergy Information
- For allergens see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Store at below 5°C, once opened use within 2 days. Do not exceed use by date on front of pack.
Produce of
Made in the UK using Turkey sourced from specially selected partners in the UK, EU, Thailand and Brazil
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Warnings
- ALTHOUGH GREAT CARE HAS BEEN TAKEN TO REMOVE ALL BONES, SOME MAY REMAIN.
Recycling info
Film. Not Yet Recycled Tray. Not Yet Recycled
Name and address
- Bernard Matthews Limited,
- Norwich,
- Norfolk,
- NR9 5QD.
Return to
- If you have anything to tell us about this product please keep hold of the packaging and contact us at: www.bernardmatthews.com or send us the packaging and your letter to the following address:
- Bernard Matthews Limited,
- Norwich,
- Norfolk,
- NR9 5QD.
- Or call us on 0800 413 640
Net Contents
90g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g As Sold
|RI*
|Energy - kJ
|502
|8400
|- kcal
|119
|2000
|Fat
|1.3g
|70g
|saturates
|0.4g
|20g
|Carbohydrate
|5.5g
|260g
|sugars
|4.2g
|90g
|Protein
|20.7g
|50g
|Salt
|1.1g
|6g
|of which
|-
|-
|*Reference Intake of an average adult 8400kl / 2000kcal
|-
|-
Safety information
ALTHOUGH GREAT CARE HAS BEEN TAKEN TO REMOVE ALL BONES, SOME MAY REMAIN.
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.