Tesco Finest Beef Dripping Roast Potatoes 800G

£3.00
£3.75/kg

1/4 of a pack

Energy
1160kJ
277kcal
14%of the reference intake
Fat
11.4g

medium

16%of the reference intake
Saturates
4.0g

medium

20%of the reference intake
Sugars
8.8g

low

10%of the reference intake
Salt
0.25g

low

4%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 580kJ / 138kcal

Product Description

  • Potatoes in a garlic and herb coating with rapeseed oil and beef dripping.
  • Working closely with our trusted growers across the UK, all our potatoes are carefully chosen throughout the year to ensure we bring you the best tasting varieties at the right time. Prepared with a touch of seasoning and rich Beef Dripping (3.5%). Ready for roasting in the oven for a delicious crispy finish.
  • Light and fluffy potatoes, coated for extra crunch and richer flavour.
  • Pack size: 800G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Potato, Beef Dripping (3.5%), Rapeseed Oil, Potato Starch, Garlic, Salt, Onion Powder, Sage, Yeast Extract, Parsley, Thyme, Antioxidant (Sodium Metabisulphite).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. For best results cook from frozen. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/ Gas 6 50-55 mins Place tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. After 20 minutes turn the potatoes and ensure they are separated and covered in beef dripping. Turn several times during the remaining cook time to colour evenly. Alternatively, transfer potatoes onto a pre-heated baking tray and place in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 45-50 minutes, turning the potatoes several times during cooking to colour evenly.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/ Gas 6 60-65 mins Place tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. After 30 minutes turn the potatoes and ensure they are separated and covered in beef dripping. Turn several times during the remaining cook time to colour evenly. Alternatively, transfer potatoes onto a pre-heated baking tray and place in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 50-55 minutes, turning the potatoes several times during cooking to colour evenly.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Cooking Precautions

  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket Tray. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

800g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/4 of a pack (200g)
Energy580kJ / 138kcal1160kJ / 277kcal
Fat5.7g11.4g
Saturates2.0g4.0g
Carbohydrate18.9g37.8g
Sugars4.4g8.8g
Fibre1.1g2.2g
Protein2.3g4.6g
Salt0.13g0.25g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--
