Chicago Town Crispy Thin Sausage & Pepperoni Pizza 431G

1/4 of a cooked pizza contains

Energy
1222kJ
292kcal
15%of the reference intake
Fat
15g

-

21%of the reference intake
Saturates
6.6g

-

33%of the reference intake
Sugars
2.6g

-

3%of the reference intake
Salt
1.1g

-

18%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy (as sold) Per 100g

Product Description

  • Thin and crispy pizza base with tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, slices of pork and beef pepperoni and fennel sausage.
  Like us? For great offers and competitions follow us on social media or get updates direct to your inbox at chicagotown.com
  • Thin on base, big on taste!
  • Our Crispy Chicago Thin pizza is inspired by tavern style, a local favourite in Chicago. Created to hold a loada toppings edge to edge, our unique base is smothered with signature sauce and loaded with creamy Mozarella, house pepperoni and fennel sausage.
  • In Chicago Town, we don't just make pizza, we go to town on it. Just like some downtown genius did way back in '43 when they raised the crusts higher and made history with the deep dish pizza.
  • It's this kind of thinking outside the pizza box that inspires us to bring you a taste of Chicago.
  Check out Our Range
  • Chicago Town Deep Dish 2 Four Cheese Pizzas
  • Chicago Town Tiger Crust Cheese Medley
  • Chicago Town Stuffed Crust Takeaway Loaded Pepperoni
  • Chicago Town™ is a Trademark of Dr.Oetker UK Limited.

Pizza? Yeah, we go to town on it!

  • Big on taste + thin on base
  • Fan Oven Cook in 14 Mins
  • Carry Flat
  • Pack size: 431G

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour, Tomato Puree, Mozzarella Cheese (25%), Pork and Beef Pepperoni (8%) (Pork, Beef Fat, Pork Fat, Salt, Dextrose, Spices, Garlic Powder, Antioxidants (Rosemary Extract, Sodium Ascorbate), Sugar, Spice Extracts, Smoke Flavouring, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite), Smoke), Fennel Sausage (8%) (Pork, Pork Fat, Fennel Seeds, Breadrusk (Wheat Flour (with Calcium, Niacin (B3), Iron, Thiamin (B1)), Salt, Yeast), Salt, Fennel, Sage, Black Pepper, Rosemary Extract), Water, Vegetable Oil (Rapeseed), Yeast, Rice Flour, Sugar, Salt, Dried Wheat Sourdough, Herbs and Spices, Garlic, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid)

Allergy Information

  • May also contain other Gluten Sources (Rye, Barley, Oats, Spelt), Soya, Mustard. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

See side of pack for best before end.Keep frozen and store flat. Do not defrost. Keep at -18°C or cooler.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: These are cooking guidelines only.
Keep pizza frozen until ready to cook.
Pre-heat your oven: Fan Oven 200°C; Cook for approx: 14-15 minutes
Pre-heat your oven: Conventional Oven 220°C/425°F; Cook for approx: 14-16 minutes
Pre-heat your oven: Gas Oven Gas Mark 7; Cook for approx: 14-16 minutes
- Remove all packaging and place pizza directly onto the middle shelf of the oven. No baking tray required.
- Rotate pizza halfway through cooking.
- Check the pizza is hot throughout serving and that the cheese is melted and lightly browned, with a golden crust edge.
- Let the pizza stand for 2 minutes before cutting and serving.
Caution: Topping will be extremely hot!
Cook directly on oven shelf rack

Produce of

Made in the EU

Number of uses

Each pack contains one pizza, one pizza serves 4 people

Recycling info

Box. Recycle

Name and address

  • Chicago Town,
  • 20 Marathon Place,
  • Leyland,
  • PR26 7QN.
  • Chicago Town,
  • Unit 13,

Return to

  • Guarantee
  • We at Chicago Town are committed to bringing you quality and satisfaction. If you are not entirely satisfied with this product, please return the prepared on date information to our Consumer Response Team at the address shown on the back of this pack. Also state the nature of your complaint and when and where you bought it. This guarantee does not affect your statutory rights.
  • Contact Information:
  • Email: crt@chicagotown.com
  • Chicago Town Customer Care,
  • 20 Marathon Place,
  • Leyland,
  • PR26 7QN.
  • Chicago Town Customer Care,
  • Unit 13,
  • Block E,
  • Calmount Park,

Net Contents

431g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(as sold) Per 100g(as consumed) Per 1/4 pizzaReference Intake* Per 1/4 pizzaReference Intake* Adult
Energy - (kJ)10661222--
- kcal (Calories)25529215%2000
Fat13g15g21%70g
of which saturates5.7g6.6g33%20g
Carbohydrate21g24g9%260g
of which sugars2.2g2.6g3%90g
Fibre1.7g1.9g--
Protein12g14g28%50g
Salt0.98g1.1g18%6.0g
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)----
14 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Lovely crispy base

4 stars

Review from CHICAGO TOWN

Bought this last week, really enjoyed it, lots of lovely sausage too, usually get stuffed crust pizza, but this is good too.

Perfect crunch

5 stars

Review from CHICAGO TOWN

Baked to perfection , give the perfect crunching bite . Flavours are spot on

Great base

4 stars

Review from CHICAGO TOWN

I like the base, topping same as before. Could do with and upgrade of the topping or new toppings....

Superb

5 stars

Review from CHICAGO TOWN

Love it absolutely fantastic pizza this is what a frozen pizza should be cheseey meaty n delicious

Not great

3 stars

Review from CHICAGO TOWN

Thought I'd give this a go instead of my usual sauce stuffed crust pepperoni to try and not eat so much dough. Gotta say though, was a little disappointed. Will stick with the stuffed crust cheers.

Pepperoni and sausage pizza

5 stars

Review from CHICAGO TOWN

Wow looks great Can't wait to try this out as I like the very thin pizza myself pepperoni is my favourite to have sausage on it as well will be really nice to try out

needs more toppings

3 stars

Review from CHICAGO TOWN

good tasting pizza but a lot more sausage would be good

Sausage and pepperoni pizza

5 stars

Review from CHICAGO TOWN

Really tasty and full of toppings to the edges definitely buy again

Lovely

5 stars

Review from CHICAGO TOWN

Very tasty and could not be better! I would definitely buy it again.

Excellent pizza

5 stars

Review from CHICAGO TOWN

Top tasting pizza - I love the spicy ones - always my first choice!

1-10 of 14 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

