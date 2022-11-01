Chicago Town Crispy Thin Sausage & Pepperoni Pizza 431G

Lovely crispy base
Bought this last week, really enjoyed it, lots of lovely sausage too, usually get stuffed crust pizza, but this is good too.
Perfect crunch
Baked to perfection , give the perfect crunching bite . Flavours are spot on
Great base
I like the base, topping same as before. Could do with and upgrade of the topping or new toppings....
Superb
Love it absolutely fantastic pizza this is what a frozen pizza should be cheseey meaty n delicious
Not great
Thought I'd give this a go instead of my usual sauce stuffed crust pepperoni to try and not eat so much dough. Gotta say though, was a little disappointed. Will stick with the stuffed crust cheers.
Pepperoni and sausage pizza
Wow looks great Can't wait to try this out as I like the very thin pizza myself pepperoni is my favourite to have sausage on it as well will be really nice to try out
needs more toppings
good tasting pizza but a lot more sausage would be good
Sausage and pepperoni pizza
Really tasty and full of toppings to the edges definitely buy again
Lovely
Very tasty and could not be better! I would definitely buy it again.
Excellent pizza
Top tasting pizza - I love the spicy ones - always my first choice!