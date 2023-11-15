Wakati Re-Activating Conditioning Mist 195Ml

Wakati Re-Activating Condg Mist 195ml The Wakati brand design & business plan was co-developed with Florida A&M University business students. For more information on the brand or the partnership, visit www.wakatihair.com

Wakati, meaning "time" in Swahili, represents a respect for where your hair has been and an optimism for all the places you want it to go. The Wakati Re-Activating Conditioning Mist hydrates and refreshes curls for a smooth finish with added shine. Depositing moisture along each strand, this mist softens and nourishes hair for popping curls no matter if it's Day 1 or Day 5. Time to show off healthy-looking hair.

Softens, Hydrates and Adds Shine to Curls For natural hair With shea & jojoba oils SLS/SLES Sulfate-Free

Pack size: 195ML

Ingredients

Aqua, Glycerin, PEG-6 Caprylic/Capric Glycerides, Amodimethicone, Panthenol, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Olive Oil PEG-7 Esters, PVP, Parfum, Polyquaternium-37, Trideceth-12, Caprylhydroxamic Acid, Cetrimonium Chloride, Methylpropanediol, Citric Acid, Simmondsia Chinensis Seed Oil, Butyrospermum Parkii Oil, Tetrasodium EDTA, Phenoxyethanol, Sodium Benzoate, Coumarin, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool

Produce of

Made in USA of US & imported ingredients

Net Contents

195ml ℮

Preparation and Usage