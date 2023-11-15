We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Wakati Re-Activating Conditioning Mist 195Ml

Wakati Re-Activating Condg Mist 195ml The Wakati brand design & business plan was co-developed with Florida A&M University business students.For more information on the brand or the partnership, visit www.wakatihair.com
Wakati, meaning "time" in Swahili, represents a respect for where your hair has been and an optimism for all the places you want it to go.The Wakati Re-Activating Conditioning Mist hydrates and refreshes curls for a smooth finish with added shine. Depositing moisture along each strand, this mist softens and nourishes hair for popping curls no matter if it's Day 1 or Day 5. Time to show off healthy-looking hair.
Softens, Hydrates and Adds Shine to CurlsFor natural hairWith shea & jojoba oilsSLS/SLES Sulfate-Free
Pack size: 195ML

Ingredients

Aqua, Glycerin, PEG-6 Caprylic/Capric Glycerides, Amodimethicone, Panthenol, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Olive Oil PEG-7 Esters, PVP, Parfum, Polyquaternium-37, Trideceth-12, Caprylhydroxamic Acid, Cetrimonium Chloride, Methylpropanediol, Citric Acid, Simmondsia Chinensis Seed Oil, Butyrospermum Parkii Oil, Tetrasodium EDTA, Phenoxyethanol, Sodium Benzoate, Coumarin, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool

Produce of

Made in USA of US & imported ingredients

Net Contents

195ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Directions:1. Shake well before use.2. Apply to Wet or Dry Hair, spraying throughout strands.3. Style as desired. Reapply as needed.

