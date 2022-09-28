Tesco Finest Slow Cooked Pork Belly With Crackling 985G
1/4 of a pack
- Energy
- 3522kJ
-
- 852kcal
- 43%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 78.5g
- 112%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 29.4g
- 147%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 1.5g
- 2%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.74g
- 12%of the reference intake
high
high
low
medium
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1893kJ / 458kcal
Product Description
- Slow cooked rind on pork belly with a sachet of pork stock gravy.
- Served with a rich, glossy pork gravy made with red wine, shallots and thyme.
- Pack size: 985G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Pork Belly (88%), Pork Stock Gravy (12%) [Water, Red Wine (Red Wine, Salt, Preservative (Sulphur Dioxide)), Pork Stock (Pork Extract, Water, Salt), Brown Sugar, Shallot, Red Wine Vinegar, Cornflour, Tomato Purée, Rapeseed Oil, Yeast Extract, Mushroom Powder, Garlic Purée, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Caramelised Sugar Powder, Salt, Bay, Thyme, Black Pepper, Black Pepper Extract, Sage Extract].
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the fridge. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 day and by ‘use by’ date shown.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: Oven 240°C / Fan 220°C / Gas 9 75 mins Pre-heat oven. Remove product from box and place the sauce sachet to one side. Decant meat and juices from pouch into an ovenable tray. Pat dry rind and sprinkle with 10ml of oil and 3g of salt. Place tray in the centre of the oven and cook for 70 minutes or until the belly has crackled. Rest for 5 minutes before serving. For best results, turn upside down to carve. Do not open sauce sachet before heating. Heat the sachet in a saucepan of simmering water. Drain water and allow to stand for 2 minutes then open sachet and pour contents into a small jug. Pour over belly or serve on the side. Do not reheat.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Produce of
Made using British pork.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Recycling info
Carton. Recycle Pouch. Don't Recycle Sachet. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
985g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/4 of a pack (186g)
|Energy
|1893kJ / 458kcal
|3522kJ / 852kcal
|Fat
|42.2g
|78.5g
|Saturates
|15.8g
|29.4g
|Mono-unsaturates
|18.4g
|34.2g
|Polyunsaturates
|5.9g
|11.0g
|Carbohydrate
|1.3g
|2.4g
|Sugars
|0.8g
|1.5g
|Fibre
|0.9g
|1.7g
|Protein
|17.8g
|33.1g
|Salt
|0.40g
|0.74g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.