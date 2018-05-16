Doughlicious Ready To Bake Salted Caramel & Dark Chocolate Cookies 204G

Product Description
- Gluten Free salted caramel cookie filled with caramel pieces and dark chocolate chips.
- Devour more recipes and baking tips: www.doughlicious.co.uk
- Doughlicious is the perfect ready-to-bake gourmet cookie dough. It is for those who are health conscious but not obsessed. Our cookies are always made with quality, natural ingredients but never compromise taste. We have worked particularly hard to produce gluten-free and vegan cookies that taste better than your classic cookie.
- Enjoy and don't forget: A balanced diet is a cookie in each hand!
- Kathryn
- Packed in a modified atmosphere.
- FSC - FSC® Mix, Packaging from responsible, FSC® C023017, www.fsc.org
- Gluten Free
- Non-GMO
- No refined sugars
- 144 Calories per Cookie
- Gooey salted caramel and dark chocolate pieces create the ultimate cookie
- Ready to Eat in 14-16 Mins
- Bake Me Gooey or Crispy!
- Bakes from chilled or frozen in 14-16 minutes
- Ready to bake gourmet cookie dough
- Suitable for Vegetarians
- Pack size: 204G
Information
Ingredients
Gluten Free Oat Flour, Unsalted Butter (Milk), Dark Brown Unrefined Cane Sugar, Glutinous Rice Flour, Free Range Pasteurised Whole Egg, Unrefined Cane Sugar, Salted Caramel (6%) [Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Sweetened Condensed Milk, Butter (Milk), Water, Starch, Thickener: Pectin, Salt, Emulsifier: Sunflower Lecithin], Belgian Dark Chocolate (4%) (Min Cocoa Solids 54.5%) [Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier: Soy Lecithin, Natural Vanilla], Salted Caramel Flakes (3%) [Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Vegetable Fats (RSPO) (Palm, Shea, Sunflower Lecithin), Water, Sweetened Condensed Skimmed Milk (Milk, Sugar, Lactose), Sea Salt, Emulsifier: Soy Lecithin, Natural Flavourings], Tapioca Starch, Raising Agent: Bicarbonate of Soda, Sea Salt, Thickener: Xanthan Gum
Allergy Information
- Produced on a production line that handles Nuts and Peanuts. For allergens see ingredients in bold.
Storage
If Purchased Chilled:Consume or freeze before "Use By Date". Once frozen, consume within 1 year. If Purchased Frozen: Consume before "Use By Date". If defrosted, keep chilled and consume within 90 days. Once chilled tray is opened, dough is best when consumed within 7 days.
Cooking Instructions
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Baking Instructions
Directions developed using conventional ovens.
Ovens vary. Baking time may need to be adjusted.
Oven cook
Instructions: Preheat oven to 165°C.
(145°C in fan assisted ovens.)
(Gas Mark 3/4)
Remove Doughlicious dough from all packaging. Place the dough balls 7cm apart on a baking tray lined with baking paper.
Bake 14-16 minutes (8-12 minutes in fan assisted ovens) or until desired texture - gooey or crispy!
Produce of
Made in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Baking Tips:
- Always pre-heat the oven. One baking sheet at a time. Keep dough refrigerated or frozen until ready to bake. Enjoy!
Number of uses
Bakes 6 cookies
Recycling info
Box. Recyclable Tray. Recyclable
Name and address
- Doughlicious Limited,
- London,
- NW10 6UG,
- UK.
Return to
- Doughlicious Limited,
- London,
- NW10 6UG,
- UK.
- Contact@doughlicious.co.uk
Net Contents
6 x 34g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Dough Ball (34g)
|Energy
|1779kJ
|605kJ
|-
|425kcal
|144kcal
|Fat
|20g
|6.8g
|of which saturates
|12g
|4g
|Carbohydrate
|55g
|19g
|of which sugars
|31g
|11g
|Fibre
|2.8g
|0.9g
|Protein
|4.9g
|1.7g
|Salt
|0.54g
|0.18g
