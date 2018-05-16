We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Cadbury Dairy Milk Snowman 5 Pack 150G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Cadbury Dairy Milk Snowman 5 Pack 150G
£2.50
£1.67/100g

1x bar = 1 Portion

Energy
701kJ
168kcal
8%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2340 kJ

Product Description

  • Milk chocolate with a soft milk chocolate flavoured mousse filling (37 %).
  • BeTreatwise.net
  • Cocoa Life
  • Partnering with Fairtrade Foundation
  • www.cocoalife.org
  • Made under licence from Cadbury UK Ltd.

By Appointment to H.M. The Queen Cocoa and Chocolate Manufacturers Cadbury UK Ltd., Bournville.

  • 100% Sustainably Sourced Cocoa
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 150G

Information

Ingredients

Milk**, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Cocoa Mass, Emulsifiers (E442, E476), Flavourings, **The equivalent of 426 ml of Fresh Liquid Milk in every 227 g of Milk Chocolate, Milk Chocolate: Milk Solids 20 % minimum, actual 23 %, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

Allergy Information

  • May contain Nuts.

Storage

Store in a dry place.Protect from heat.

Number of uses

1x bar = 1 Portion. 5 x bars (30 g) per box

Recycling info

Carton. Recycle Tray. Recycle Wrap. Don't Recycle

Name and address

  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,

Return to

  • We are passionate about our great quality Cadbury products. Not completely satisfied? Please contact us:
  • Freephone 0800 818181 (UK only).
  • Mondelez UK,
  • PO Box 7008,
  • Birmingham,
  • B30 2PT.
  • Freephone 1-800 678708
  • Mondelez Ireland,
  • Malahide Road,
  • Coolock,
  • Dublin 5.
  • www.cadbury.co.uk

Net Contents

5 x 30g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer bar (30 g)%* / Per bar (30 g)Reference Intakes
Energy2340 kJ701 kJ8400 kJ /
-560 kcal168 kcal8 %2000 kcal
Fat36 g11 g16 %70 g
of which Saturates20.5 g6.1 g31 %20 g
Carbohydrate51.5 g15.5 g6 %260 g
of which Sugars51.5 g15.5 g17 %90 g
Fibre0.6 g0.2 g--
Protein6.9 g2.1 g4 %50 g
Salt0.23 g0.07 g1 %6 g
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)----
View all Chocolates & Sweets

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

£0.00 Guide price
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here