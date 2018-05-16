Lurpak Spreadable Lighter 750G
Product Description
- Blended Spread 57% (32% milk fat & 25% rapeseed oil).
- Good Food Deserves Lurpak®
- Genuine excellence and mouthwatering flavour don't just come out of nowhere, and Lurpak® has had an uncompromising approach to making real, quality butter since 1901. It takes a special something to create a butter that's, well, better, and therefore Lurpak is only made with the highest quality of ingredients.
- Perfect for all your food adventures, be it baking, spreading, drizzling, mixing, frying… we have a range of butter & spreadable to meet your needs. With Lurpak by your side you're always ready to start cooking. Now sleeves up. Today we cook bold.
- Lurpak® Lighter Slightly Salted Spreadable has the Lurpak® taste with 30% less fat than butter
- We start our recipe with Lurpak® butter made from 100% fresh milk
- To make it spreadable, we add rapeseed oil and some water. That's all
- From pressed rapeseed oil only. No palm oil, preservatives, colourings, or other additives
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 750G
Information
Ingredients
Butter (40%) (Milk), Water, Rapeseed Oil, Lactic Culture (Milk), Salt
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold
Storage
Keep refrigerated Suitable for freezing. Best before: See lid
Produce of
Produced in Denmark
Preparation and Usage
- Packaging not suitable for microwave.
Additives
- Free From Additives
- Free From Colours
- Free From Preservatives
Name and address
- Arla Foods Ltd,
- 4 Savannah Way,
- Leeds Valley Park,
- Leeds,
- LS10 1AB.
Return to
- Get in Touch:
- Call us on 0113 382 7009, email us at hello@arlafoods.com, visit us at www.lurpak.co.uk
- Arla Foods Ltd,
- Leeds,
- LS10 1AB.
Net Contents
750g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|2121 kJ/516 kcal
|Fat
|57 g
|of which saturates
|22 g
|Carbohydrate
|0.4 g
|of which sugars
|0.4 g
|Protein
|0.3 g
|Salt
|0.90 g
