Organix Creamy Root Veggies With Chicken 130G

A Blend of Organic Root Vegetables with Sweetcorn, Chicken and Cream LBP - LovedByParents Winner - Best Organic Baby Food Range Gold 2023 lovedbyparents.com

Help your little one to explore new tastes with our gently mashed Lovely Veggie Pie with Chicken. A deliciously tasty and softly chewable meal made with over 60% veggies for 1 of their 5 a day. The perfect next step for little learners to explore and enjoy a variety of deliciously tasty veggies & chicken.

Were here to create deliciously tasty, utterly organic foods that little ones love.

EU Organic - ES-EC0-024-MU, EU/non-EU Agriculture Organix is a Registered Trade Mark of Organix Brands Ltd.

Gently Mashed 1 of Baby's 5 a Day

Pack size: 130G

Ingredients

Carrot 22%, Water* 21.33%, Potato 11%, Sweet Potato 9%, Sweetcorn 9%, Chicken 8%, Onion 8%, Celeriac 6%, Parsnip 3%, Cream (contains Milk) 1.3%, Extra Virgin Olive Oil 1.3%, Garlic 0.07%, Total 100%, *Water from Non Organic Source

Allergy Information

For allergens please see ingredients highlighted in bold.

Net Contents

130g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Important Information: Serve at room temperature or to warm, stand in hot water. Stir well, check temperature. Do not reheat.

Lower age limit

7 Months