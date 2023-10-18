We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Organix Creamy Root Veggies With Chicken 130G

Organix Creamy Root Veggies With Chicken 130G

A Blend of Organic Root Vegetables with Sweetcorn, Chicken and CreamLBP - LovedByParentsWinner - Best Organic Baby Food RangeGold 2023lovedbyparents.com
Help your little one to explore new tastes with our gently mashed Lovely Veggie Pie with Chicken. A deliciously tasty and softly chewable meal made with over 60% veggies for 1 of their 5 a day. The perfect next step for little learners to explore and enjoy a variety of deliciously tasty veggies & chicken.
Were here to create deliciously tasty, utterly organic foods that little ones love.
EU Organic - ES-EC0-024-MU, EU/non-EU AgricultureOrganix is a Registered Trade Mark of Organix Brands Ltd.
Gently Mashed1 of Baby's 5 a Day
Ingredients

Carrot 22%, Water* 21.33%, Potato 11%, Sweet Potato 9%, Sweetcorn 9%, Chicken 8%, Onion 8%, Celeriac 6%, Parsnip 3%, Cream (contains Milk) 1.3%, Extra Virgin Olive Oil 1.3%, Garlic 0.07%, Total 100%, *Water from Non Organic Source

Allergy Information

For allergens please see ingredients highlighted in bold.

Preparation and Usage

Important Information: Serve at room temperature or to warm, stand in hot water. Stir well, check temperature. Do not reheat.

