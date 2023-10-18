Baylis & Harding Goodness Oud Cedar & Amber Hand Wash 500Ml

B/H Goodness Oud Cedar & Amber Hand Wash 500ml

All Good. All Goodness. We are a family company located in the Heart of England. We have lovingly created these beautiful vegan friendly products that will awaken your senses and make you feel good too! The inspiration for this collection comes from nature, we have carefully blended our plant based formulas using only the finest natural ingredients and organic extracts. Each year we nominate a charity close to our hearts and minds so thank you - by you choosing us, we get to do a good deed too! Generosity Bottled.

Beautifully clean With Organic Extracts of Oregano & Lemon 98% Naturally Derived Dermatologist Approved Contains natural oils Mild plant based cleansers 95% biodegradable formula Suitable for vegans

Pack size: 500ML

Ingredients

Aqua (Water), Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Lauroyl Methyl Isethionate, Parfum (Fragrance), Glycerin, Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, Citric Acid, PEG-120 Methyl Glucose Dioleate, Allantoin, Panthenol, Citrus Limon (Lemon) Fruit Extract, Origanum Vulgare (Oregano) Extract, Sodium Benzoate, Potassium Sorbate, Limonene

Net Contents

500ml ℮

Preparation and Usage