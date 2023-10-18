We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
image 1 of Baylis & Harding Goodness Oud Cedar & Amber Hand Wash 500Ml
image 1 of Baylis & Harding Goodness Oud Cedar & Amber Hand Wash 500Mlimage 2 of Baylis & Harding Goodness Oud Cedar & Amber Hand Wash 500Mlimage 3 of Baylis & Harding Goodness Oud Cedar & Amber Hand Wash 500Mlimage 4 of Baylis & Harding Goodness Oud Cedar & Amber Hand Wash 500Ml

Baylis & Harding Goodness Oud Cedar & Amber Hand Wash 500Ml

No ratings yet
Write a review

£4.00

£0.80/100ml

Vegan

B/H Goodness Oud Cedar & Amber Hand Wash 500ml
All Good. All Goodness.We are a family company located in the Heart of England. We have lovingly created these beautiful vegan friendly products that will awaken your senses and make you feel good too!The inspiration for this collection comes from nature, we have carefully blended our plant based formulas using only the finest natural ingredients and organic extracts.Each year we nominate a charity close to our hearts and minds so thank you - by you choosing us, we get to do a good deed too! Generosity Bottled.
Beautifully cleanWith Organic Extracts of Oregano & Lemon98% Naturally DerivedDermatologist ApprovedContains natural oilsMild plant based cleansers95% biodegradable formulaSuitable for vegans
Pack size: 500ML

Ingredients

Aqua (Water), Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Lauroyl Methyl Isethionate, Parfum (Fragrance), Glycerin, Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, Citric Acid, PEG-120 Methyl Glucose Dioleate, Allantoin, Panthenol, Citrus Limon (Lemon) Fruit Extract, Origanum Vulgare (Oregano) Extract, Sodium Benzoate, Potassium Sorbate, Limonene

Net Contents

500ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Lather and Rinse

View all Handwash

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here