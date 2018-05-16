We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Vineyards Mulled Wine 2.25L

Vineyards Mulled Wine 2.25L
£9.00
£3.00/75cl

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Mulled Wine
  • Blended with cinnamon, cloves and citrus fruits to give a rich, aromatic Mulled Wine with warming spicy notes. Warm slowly in a saucepan over a gentle heat. Avoid boiling as this may spoil the rich, spicy flavours.
  • 2.25L Equivalent to 3 x 75cl Bottles
  • ©2022
  • Sweet and fruity with subtle spicy flavours
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 2.25L

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

ABV

5.5% vol

Producer

Continental Wine and Food Ltd

Type of Closure

Butterfly Tap (Bag In Box)

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Not Applicable

Vinification Details

  • N.A....................

History

  • N.A....................

Regional Information

  • N.A....................

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 1 year

Storage

Once opened stays fresh for up to 6 weeksStore in a cool, dark place. See base of pack for best before date.

Preparation and Usage

  • Opening Instructions
  • 1. Open box at the side and remove cardboard disk
  • 2. Pull tap from box
  • 3. Position tap and remove red plastic cover
  • 4. Place glass under tap and activate by pulling up wings as shown

Warnings

  • WARNING - The use of sharp objects to open box must be avoided

Recycling info

Box. Recycle

Name and address

  • Produced and filled by:
  • Continental Wine & Food Ltd.,
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Continental Wine & Food Ltd.,
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • &
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.

Net Contents

2.25l ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100ml:Per 125ml glass:
Energy299kJ/71kcal374kJ/89kcal

Safety information

WARNING - The use of sharp objects to open box must be avoided

