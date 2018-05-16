New
Vineyards Mulled Wine 2.25L
Product Description
- Mulled Wine
- Blended with cinnamon, cloves and citrus fruits to give a rich, aromatic Mulled Wine with warming spicy notes. Warm slowly in a saucepan over a gentle heat. Avoid boiling as this may spoil the rich, spicy flavours.
- 2.25L Equivalent to 3 x 75cl Bottles
- Sweet and fruity with subtle spicy flavours
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 2.25L
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains Sulphites
ABV
5.5% vol
Producer
Continental Wine and Food Ltd
Type of Closure
Butterfly Tap (Bag In Box)
Alcohol Type
Wine
Grape Variety
Not Applicable
Vinification Details
History
Regional Information
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage Instructions
- This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 1 year
Storage
Once opened stays fresh for up to 6 weeksStore in a cool, dark place. See base of pack for best before date.
Preparation and Usage
- Opening Instructions
- 1. Open box at the side and remove cardboard disk
- 2. Pull tap from box
- 3. Position tap and remove red plastic cover
- 4. Place glass under tap and activate by pulling up wings as shown
Warnings
- WARNING - The use of sharp objects to open box must be avoided
Recycling info
Box. Recycle
Name and address
- Produced and filled by:
- Continental Wine & Food Ltd.,
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
Return to
- Continental Wine & Food Ltd.,
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- &
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
- Gresham House,
- Marine Road,
- Dun Laoghaire,
- Co. Dublin.
Net Contents
2.25l ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100ml:
|Per 125ml glass:
|Energy
|299kJ/71kcal
|374kJ/89kcal
Safety information
WARNING - The use of sharp objects to open box must be avoided
