Coconut Collaborative Chocolate Caramel Sticks 3X85ml

Product Description
- Coconut & salted caramel ice lollies half dipped in dark chocolate
- Totally Plant Based No, Really.
- Wondrously tempting, our salted caramel sticks, dipped in premium chocolate, are rich, creamy and ever so delicious. Plus, they're gluten free, plant based and ethically sourced. Heaven!
- Plant Based
- Great taste 2021
- 154 Calories Per Stick
- Gluten Free
- Fruit Sugars Only
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 255ML
Information
Ingredients
Coconut Cream (29%), Water, Fruit Derived Sugars (from Grape), Dark Chocolate (15%) (Cocoa Mass, Coconut Sugar, Cocoa Butter), Chicory Root Fibre, Stabilisers (Locust Bean Gum, Guar Gum), Emulsifier (Mono & Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Natural Caramel Flavouring (0.4%), Natural Caramel Colour, Salt (0.3%), Colour (Beta-Carotene)
Allergy Information
- Produced in a factory which handles Milk, Soya, Egg, Wheat, Hazelnut and Sulphites.
Storage
Keep frozen.
Produce of
Made in the UK from EU and non-EU origin ingredients
Recycling info
Box. Recyclable Wrap. Not Recyclable
Name and address
Return to
Net Contents
3 x 85ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Lolly (85ml)
|Energy
|932kJ
|644kJ
|-
|233kcal
|154kcal
|Fat
|13g
|9.0g
|of which Saturates
|10g
|6.9g
|Carbohydrate
|21g
|15g
|of which Sugars
|15g
|10g
|Fibre
|9.9g
|6.5g
|Protein
|1.0g
|0.7g
|Salt
|0.03g
|0.02g
