Tesco Basted Beef Joint 751g

1/4 of a pack
- Energy
- 740kJ
-
- 176kcal
- 9%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 4.6g
- 7%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 1.7g
- 9%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 0.3g
- <1%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.54g
- 9%of the reference intake
medium
low
low
medium
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 578kJ / 137kcal
Product Description
- Beef joint with added water and seasoned with sea salt and pepper.
- FROM TRUSTED FARMS Seasoned with sea salt and black pepper for rich flavour
- Pack size: 751G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Beef (89%), Water, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Potato Starch, Potato Fibre, Sea Salt, Black Peppercorns, Red Pepper, Green Peppercorns, Pimento.
Legal information
Packaged in a protective atmosphere
Storage
Not suitable for freezing. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 day and by ‘use by’ date shown.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 180°C/ Fan 160°C/ Gas 4 Remove sleeve and film lid. Allow the meat to rest at room temperature for 30 minutes before roasting. Place the joint in the foil tray into the centre of the pre-heated oven for 40-45 mins (rare), 50-55 minutes (medium), 1 hour 5 minutes to 1 hour 10 minutes (well done). Allow joint to rest in warm place for 10 minutes, then remove strings, carve and serve.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Produce of
Made using British beef.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat..
- Caution: Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat..
Recycling info
Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
751g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/4 of a pack (128g**)
|Energy
|578kJ / 137kcal
|740kJ / 176kcal
|Fat
|3.6g
|4.6g
|Saturates
|1.3g
|1.7g
|Carbohydrate
|0.3g
|0.3g
|Sugars
|0.3g
|0.3g
|Fibre
|0.6g
|0.8g
|Protein
|25.6g
|32.8g
|Salt
|0.42g
|0.54g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 751g typically weighs 512g.
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat.. Caution: Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils after contact with raw meat..
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.