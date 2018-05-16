We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

This Isn't Beef Plant Based Mince 250G

No ratings yet
£3.00
£12.00/kg

Of an adult's Reference Intake, one portion (83g) contains:

Energy
750kJ
179kcal
9%of the reference intake
Fat
11.0g

medium

16%of the reference intake
Saturates
2.4g

medium

12%of the reference intake
Sugars
<0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.50g

medium

8%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy per 100g

Product Description

  • Plant-based beef flavoured mince made from soya protein.
  • 55% Less Saturated Fat*
  • *Compared with a standard portion of 15% fat beef mince of the same weight.
  • 100% Plant-Based
  • High in Protein
  • High in Fibre
  • Suitable for Vegetarians & Vegans
  • Pack size: 250G
  • High in Protein
  • High in Fibre

Information

Ingredients

Rehydrated Textured Soya Protein (56%), Water, Rapeseed Oil, Shea Oil, Natural Flavouring, Thickener (Methylcellulose), Oat Fibre, Potato Starch, Soya Protein Concentrate (1%), Caramelised Sugar, Colour (Beetroot Red), Salt, Barley Malt Extract, Vitamin B12, Iron

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 24 hours. Do not exceed the use by date. Suitable for freezing. Freeze on day of purchase and use within 1 month. Once defrosted (in a refrigerator) use within 24 hours. Do not re-freeze.

Cooking Instructions

Shallow Fry
Instructions: For best results, pan fry from chilled.
1. Pre-heat 1 tbsp of oil in a non-stick pan over a medium heat.
2. Add mince. Evenly distribute in pan and cook for 8 mins, stirring frequently.
3. Stir into pre-heated sauce or add sauce and simmer for 5 mins.
Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Produce of

Produced in the UK

Number of uses

One pack contains 3 portions

Recycling info

Card. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle Tray. Recycle

Name and address

  • This™,
  • The Aircraft Factory,
  • 100 Cambridge Grove,
  • London
  • W6 0LE.

Return to

  • Contact This™
  • Email us: shout@this.co
  • Or write to us:
  • This™,
  • The Aircraft Factory,
  • 100 Cambridge Grove,
  • London
  • W6 0LE.
  • this.co

Net Contents

250g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy kJ904
Energy kcal216
Fat13.3g
(of which Saturates)2.9g
Carbohydrate2.8g
(of which Sugars)0.1g
Fibre8.3g
Protein17.2g
Salt0.60g
Iron4.9mg (35%)**
Vitamin B121.0µg (40%)**
**RI% = Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)-
