This Isn't Beef Plant Based Mince 250G
Of an adult's Reference Intake, one portion (83g) contains:
- Energy
- 750kJ
-
- 179kcal
- 9%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 11.0g
- 16%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 2.4g
- 12%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- <0.1g
- <1%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.50g
- 8%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy per 100g
Product Description
- Plant-based beef flavoured mince made from soya protein.
- 55% Less Saturated Fat*
- *Compared with a standard portion of 15% fat beef mince of the same weight.
- 100% Plant-Based
- High in Protein
- High in Fibre
- Suitable for Vegetarians & Vegans
- Pack size: 250G
- High in Protein
- High in Fibre
Information
Ingredients
Rehydrated Textured Soya Protein (56%), Water, Rapeseed Oil, Shea Oil, Natural Flavouring, Thickener (Methylcellulose), Oat Fibre, Potato Starch, Soya Protein Concentrate (1%), Caramelised Sugar, Colour (Beetroot Red), Salt, Barley Malt Extract, Vitamin B12, Iron
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 24 hours. Do not exceed the use by date. Suitable for freezing. Freeze on day of purchase and use within 1 month. Once defrosted (in a refrigerator) use within 24 hours. Do not re-freeze.
Cooking Instructions
Shallow Fry
Instructions: For best results, pan fry from chilled.
1. Pre-heat 1 tbsp of oil in a non-stick pan over a medium heat.
2. Add mince. Evenly distribute in pan and cook for 8 mins, stirring frequently.
3. Stir into pre-heated sauce or add sauce and simmer for 5 mins.
Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Produce of
Produced in the UK
Number of uses
One pack contains 3 portions
Recycling info
Card. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle Tray. Recycle
Name and address
- This™,
- The Aircraft Factory,
- 100 Cambridge Grove,
- London
- W6 0LE.
Return to
- Contact This™
- Email us: shout@this.co
- Or write to us:
- This™,
- The Aircraft Factory,
- 100 Cambridge Grove,
- London
- W6 0LE.
- this.co
Net Contents
250g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy kJ
|904
|Energy kcal
|216
|Fat
|13.3g
|(of which Saturates)
|2.9g
|Carbohydrate
|2.8g
|(of which Sugars)
|0.1g
|Fibre
|8.3g
|Protein
|17.2g
|Salt
|0.60g
|Iron
|4.9mg (35%)**
|Vitamin B12
|1.0µg (40%)**
|**RI% = Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
