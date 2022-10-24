Moth Pina Colada 200Ml
Product Description
- Moth Pina Colada 200ml
- Am I the love that you've looked for?
- Moth: Piña Colada
- It's silky-sweet and swanky.
- Think pink skies in Puerto Rico.
- Cheeky with a cherry on top.
- It's singing that song from 1979 if you like?
- Moth: Mix of total happiness
- Rum Trade Mark Duppy Share Caribbean Rums
- Pack size: 200ML
Information
Alcohol Units
2.0
ABV
10% vol
Country
England
Alcohol Type
Mixed Drinks
Storage Type
Ambient
Produce of
Product of England
Preparation and Usage
- Shake it. Ice it.
Name and address
- Made by:
- Moth Drinks Ltd.,
- Pike's End,
- London,
- HA5 2EX.
Net Contents
200ml ℮
