Tesco Finest Jalapeno & Vintage Cheddar Bloomer

£2.25

£2.25/each

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

One slice (80g)
Energy
880kJ
209kcal
10%of the reference intake
Fat
5.0g

medium

7%of the reference intake
Saturates
3.4g

medium

17%of the reference intake
Sugars
2.2g

low

2%of the reference intake
Salt
0.68g

medium

11%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1100kJ / 261kcal

White bread with cheese, green pepper, tomato powder, jalapeño chillies and cayenne pepper.
Made with tangy Coastal bite® vintage Cheddar & Jalapeño peppers for a fiery kick. A stonebaked bloomer made with Coastal bite ® vintage Cheddar, extra mature Cheddar, and red Leicester cheeses. Featuring Jalapeño peppers, green peppers and cayenne pepper for a spicy kick. Developed by experts, this delicious loaf has been enriched with fibre so it can be enjoyed as part of a balanced diet. Eat today to enjoy at its best or to keep for a little longer, try freezing or refreshing by sprinkling with water and gently warming in the oven.

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Cheese Powder (Milk), Extra Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (4%), Coastal Bite® Vintage Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (4%), Red Leicester Cheese (with Colour: Annatto Norbixin) (Milk) (2%), Green Pepper, Wheat Fibre, Tomato Powder, Yeast, Rice Flour, Whey Powder (Milk), Jalapeño Chilli [Pepper, Salt], Cayenne Pepper, Salt, Rapeseed Oil, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).

Allergy Information

Contains wheat and milk. This bakery product may also contain peanuts, nuts, milk, sesame, egg, soya and other allergens.

Number of uses

5 Servings

Net Contents

400g

