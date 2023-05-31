We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Flash Bathroom Cleaning Spray 800Ml

4.8(4129)
Low Everyday Price

£2.49

£3.11/litre

FLASH BATHROOM CLEANING SPRAY 800ML
Say goodbye to limescale & soap scum and hello to sparkling clean surfaces with Flash bathroom cleaning spray! Its powerful formula quickly lifts away dirt without scrubbing. From bathroom sinks to bathtubs, Flash Bathroom Cleaner makes all your bathroom surfaces gleam! Streak-free fresh shine!
Removes soap scum and limescaleSparkling cleanAnti-droplet technologyMade with 100% purchased renewable electricityRecyclable bottleFebreze fresh scent
Pack size: 800ML

Ingredients

<5% Anionic Surfactants, Non-Ionic Surfactants, Perfumes, Hexyl Cinnamal

Net Contents

800ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Wipe with damp cloth, rinse thoroughly. For tough dirt: leave to act for max. 5 mins. Do not use on: marble/stone containing marble/coloured enamel/enamel over 10 years old/fabrics. Worn surfaces: test on hidden area. Leave on surfaces max. 10 mins. Keep bottle upright.

