Flash Bathroom Cleaning Spray 800Ml

Causes serious eye irritation. Causes skin irritation. Keep out of reach of children. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. IF ON SKIN: Wash with plenty of water. Do not breathe spray. Do not mix with bleach or other cleaning products. Rinse hands after use.

Wipe with damp cloth, rinse thoroughly. For tough dirt: leave to act for max. 5 mins. Do not use on: marble/stone containing marble/coloured enamel/enamel over 10 years old/fabrics. Worn surfaces: test on hidden area. Leave on surfaces max. 10 mins. Keep bottle upright.

Say goodbye to limescale & soap scum and hello to sparkling clean surfaces with Flash bathroom cleaning spray! Its powerful formula quickly lifts away dirt without scrubbing. From bathroom sinks to bathtubs, Flash Bathroom Cleaner makes all your bathroom surfaces gleam! Streak-free fresh shine!

