Tesco Nutty Falafel & Houmous Salad 255G
Typical values per 100g: Energy 682kJ / 163kcal
Product Description
- A mix of cooked couscous, red quinoa, bulgur wheat and brown rice, sweet potato falafel, mixed leaves, soy and ginger dressing, houmous and almonds.
- WITH MIXED DRESSED GRAINS Crisp mixed leaves with sweet potato falafel and almonds
- Pack size: 255G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Sweet Potato Falafel (17%) [Chickpeas, Sweet Potato, Carrot, Onion, Rapeseed Oil, Dried Potato, Coriander Leaf, Coriander Powder, Cumin Powder, Salt, Sugar, Black Pepper, Chilli Powder], Cooked Couscous [Water, Durum Wheat Semolina], Cooked Red Quinoa [Water, Red Quinoa], Cooked Bulgur Wheat [Water, Bulgur Wheat], Soy and Ginger Dressing [Water, Concentrated Apple Juice, Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Lemon Juice, Lime Juice, Concentrated Pomegranate Juice, Cornflour, Salt, Rice Vinegar, White Wine Vinegar, Ginger Purée, Red Wine Vinegar, Soya Bean, Red Chilli Purée, Garlic Purée, Wheat Flour, Acidity Regulator (Acetic Acid)], Houmous (9%) [Water, Chickpeas, Rapeseed Oil, Tahini Sesame Seed Paste, Preservatives (Citric Acid, Potassium Sorbate), Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Salt, Garlic], Cooked Brown Rice [Water, Brown Rice], Butterhead Lettuce, Spinach, Almonds, Chard.
Wheat Flour contains: Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin.
Allergy Information
- May contain peanuts and other nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 day and by ‘use by’ date shown.
Number of uses
1 Servings
Recycling info
Film. Recycle at large supermarket Tray. Recycle
Net Contents
255g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each pack (255g)
|Energy
|682kJ / 163kcal
|1740kJ / 416kcal
|Fat
|6.5g
|16.5g
|Saturates
|0.7g
|1.8g
|Carbohydrate
|18.7g
|47.6g
|Sugars
|2.9g
|7.3g
|Fibre
|5.4g
|13.8g
|Protein
|4.9g
|12.4g
|Salt
|0.32g
|0.82g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
