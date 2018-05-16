We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Nutty Falafel & Houmous Salad 255G

£2.75
£1.08/100g

Each pack (255g)

Energy
1740kJ
416kcal
21%of the reference intake
Fat
16.5g

medium

24%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.8g

low

9%of the reference intake
Sugars
7.3g

low

8%of the reference intake
Salt
0.82g

medium

14%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 682kJ / 163kcal

Product Description

  • A mix of cooked couscous, red quinoa, bulgur wheat and brown rice, sweet potato falafel, mixed leaves, soy and ginger dressing, houmous and almonds.
  • WITH MIXED DRESSED GRAINS Crisp mixed leaves with sweet potato falafel and almonds
  • Pack size: 255G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Sweet Potato Falafel (17%) [Chickpeas, Sweet Potato, Carrot, Onion, Rapeseed Oil, Dried Potato, Coriander Leaf, Coriander Powder, Cumin Powder, Salt, Sugar, Black Pepper, Chilli Powder], Cooked Couscous [Water, Durum Wheat Semolina], Cooked Red Quinoa [Water, Red Quinoa], Cooked Bulgur Wheat [Water, Bulgur Wheat], Soy and Ginger Dressing [Water, Concentrated Apple Juice, Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Lemon Juice, Lime Juice, Concentrated Pomegranate Juice, Cornflour, Salt, Rice Vinegar, White Wine Vinegar, Ginger Purée, Red Wine Vinegar, Soya Bean, Red Chilli Purée, Garlic Purée, Wheat Flour, Acidity Regulator (Acetic Acid)], Houmous (9%) [Water, Chickpeas, Rapeseed Oil, Tahini Sesame Seed Paste, Preservatives (Citric Acid, Potassium Sorbate), Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Salt, Garlic], Cooked Brown Rice [Water, Brown Rice], Butterhead Lettuce, Spinach, Almonds, Chard.

Wheat Flour contains: Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin.

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and other nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 day and by ‘use by’ date shown.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Recycle at large supermarket Tray. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

255g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack (255g)
Energy682kJ / 163kcal1740kJ / 416kcal
Fat6.5g16.5g
Saturates0.7g1.8g
Carbohydrate18.7g47.6g
Sugars2.9g7.3g
Fibre5.4g13.8g
Protein4.9g12.4g
Salt0.32g0.82g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
