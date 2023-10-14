We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Flash Kitchen Cleaning Spray Citrus 800Ml

4.8(4123)
Low Everyday Price

£2.49

£3.11/litre

FLASH KITCHEN CLEANING SPRAY CITRUS 800ML
Say goodbye to tough grease and hello to sparkling clean surfaces with Flash kitchen cleaner spray! Its powerful deep-cleaning formula quickly lift away dirt without scrubbing. From greasy cooker tops to sinks, Flash Kitchen Cleaning Spray makes all your kitchen surfaces gleam! Streak-free fresh shine!
Kitchen degreaserRemoves up to 100% of greaseWith plant-based ingredient (12% of total surfactant, which are subject to processing)Safe for food contact surfacesNo harsh residuesBottle is recyclable
Pack size: 800ML

Ingredients

<5% Non-Ionic Surfactants, Perfumes, Limonene

Net Contents

800ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Not suitable for non-washable surfaces (e.g. untreated or oiled wood). Avoid use on aluminium/copper/brass/painted surfaces. If in doubt: test on hidden area. Keep bottle upright.

