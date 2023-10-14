FLASH KITCHEN CLEANING SPRAY CITRUS 800ML

Say goodbye to tough grease and hello to sparkling clean surfaces with Flash kitchen cleaner spray! Its powerful deep-cleaning formula quickly lift away dirt without scrubbing. From greasy cooker tops to sinks, Flash Kitchen Cleaning Spray makes all your kitchen surfaces gleam! Streak-free fresh shine!

Kitchen degreaser Removes up to 100% of grease With plant-based ingredient (12% of total surfactant, which are subject to processing) Safe for food contact surfaces No harsh residues Bottle is recyclable

Pack size: 800ML

Ingredients

<5% Non-Ionic Surfactants, Perfumes, Limonene

Net Contents

800ml ℮

Preparation and Usage