Tesco 5 Sugar Ring Doughnuts

£1.00
£0.20/each

One doughnut

Energy
814kJ
195kcal
10%of the reference intake
Fat
10.4g

high

15%of the reference intake
Saturates
5.2g

high

26%of the reference intake
Sugars
4.3g

medium

5%of the reference intake
Salt
0.19g

medium

3%of the reference intake

Typical values per 100g: Energy 1597kJ / 382kcal

Product Description

  • 5 Doughnuts dusted with sugar
  • Dusted with sugar for a sweet, fluffy treat. Our sweet sugar ring doughnuts are dusted with sugar to give a crunchy outer layer, and with a soft, fluffy centre for a tasty treat.

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Palm Oil, Sugar, Caster Sugar, Yeast, Rapeseed Oil, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Diacetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Vanilla Flavour(Propylene Glycol, Flavouring), Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Monocalcium Phosphate, Potassium Carbonate), Soya Flour, Maize Starch, Salt, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Milk Proteins.

Allergy Information

  • Contains wheat, soya and milk. This bakery product may also contain peanuts, nuts, milk, sesame, egg, soya and other allergens.

Number of uses

5 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

5

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gper doughnut
Energy1597kJ / 382kcal814kJ / 195kcal
Fat20.3g10.4g
Saturates10.2g5.2g
Carbohydrate42.2g21.5g
Sugars8.4g4.3g
Fibre1.6g0.8g
Protein6.8g3.5g
Salt0.37g0.19g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
