New
Tesco 5 Sugar Ring Doughnuts
One doughnut
- Energy
- 814kJ
-
- 195kcal
- 10%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 10.4g
- 15%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 5.2g
- 26%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 4.3g
- 5%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.19g
- 3%of the reference intake
high
high
medium
medium
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1597kJ / 382kcal
Product Description
- 5 Doughnuts dusted with sugar
- Dusted with sugar for a sweet, fluffy treat. Our sweet sugar ring doughnuts are dusted with sugar to give a crunchy outer layer, and with a soft, fluffy centre for a tasty treat.
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Palm Oil, Sugar, Caster Sugar, Yeast, Rapeseed Oil, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Diacetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Vanilla Flavour(Propylene Glycol, Flavouring), Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Monocalcium Phosphate, Potassium Carbonate), Soya Flour, Maize Starch, Salt, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Milk Proteins.
Allergy Information
- Contains wheat, soya and milk. This bakery product may also contain peanuts, nuts, milk, sesame, egg, soya and other allergens.
Number of uses
5 Servings
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
5
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|per doughnut
|Energy
|1597kJ / 382kcal
|814kJ / 195kcal
|Fat
|20.3g
|10.4g
|Saturates
|10.2g
|5.2g
|Carbohydrate
|42.2g
|21.5g
|Sugars
|8.4g
|4.3g
|Fibre
|1.6g
|0.8g
|Protein
|6.8g
|3.5g
|Salt
|0.37g
|0.19g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.