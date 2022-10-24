We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Ben & Jerry's Tony's Chocolonely Chocolate Love A Fair Ice Cream 465Ml

4.9(21)Write a review
image 1 of Ben & Jerry's Tony's Chocolonely Chocolate Love A Fair Ice Cream 465Ml
£5.00
£1.08/100ml

Product Description

  • Chocolate ice cream with sea salt chocolatey chunks (7.5%), a salted caramel swirl (7.5%) and salted caramel chunks (3.5%).
  • Ben & Jerry’s Chocolatey Love A-Fair ice cream frozen dessert features chocolate ice cream packed with salted caramel swirls, caramel chunks, and sea salt chocolatey chunks. This special batch is crafted in partnership with Tony’s Chocolonely, and together we’re on a mission to end modern slavery and illegal child labour in the chocolate industry. Changing the world never tasted so good.
  • At Ben & Jerry’s, we’re committed to making the best possible ice cream in the best possible way. That’s why this ice cream tub is packed with scoop after scoop of delicious chocolate ice cream, cara-melt-in-your-mouth swirls, and plenty of chocolatey & crunchy caramel chunks — and why we’re joining Tony’s Chocolonely on a mission to make chocolate 100% slave free. We’re committing to transitioning to Tony’s Open Chain, a traceable and ethical approach to cocoa sourcing, which will work towards ending modern slavery and illegal child labour in the chocolate industry. Like all our tasty tubs, Chocolatey Love A-Fair ice cream is Fairtrade Certified, which means that farmers already receive an additional premium on top of the market price for their cocoa.
  • We’re serious about chocolate, and we’re excited to join Tony’s Chocolonely on a delicious journey towards a more ethical future for cocoa production!
  • Ben & Jerry's Chocolatey Love A-Fair Ice Cream Frozen Dessert
  • Chocolate ice cream dessert with salted caramel swirls, caramel chunks and sea salt chocolatey chunks
  • Ben & Jerry’s operates on a mission that aims to create linked prosperity for everyone connected to our ice cream business: suppliers, employees, farmers, franchisees, customers, and neighbours alike
  • Ice cream dessert made with traceable open sourced cocoa from via Tony's Open Chain. Includes Fairtrade certified cocoa, sugar, and vanilla.
  • This Ben & Jerry's Chocolatey Love A-Fair ice cream dessert is Kosher & Halal certified
  • Ben & Jerry’s uses responsibly sourced packaging for all ice cream tubs
  • Pack size: 465ML

Information

Ingredients

Cream (MILK) (26%), water, sugar, condensed skimmed MILK, cocoa powder (3.5%), coconut fat, glucose syrup, fat-reduced cocoa powder (1.5%), free range EGG yolk, butter (MILK), salt, stabilisers (guar gum, pectin, carrageenan), emulsifiers (lecithins, SOY lecithins), sea salt, vanilla extract, raising agent (sodium bicarbonate), natural vanilla flavouring. May contain nuts. >Fairtrade cocoa, sugar, vanilla. Sugar and vanilla with mass balance. Total 25% F. FVisit info.fairtrade.net/sourcing > ∆ cocoa sourced via Open Chain total: 100%

Allergy Information

  • May Contain: Almonds, Hazelnuts, Nuts, Pecan Nuts, Pistachio Nuts, Queensland Nut, Walnuts
  • Contains: Eggs, Milk, Soya

Produce of

Netherlands

Name and address

  • Unilever UK,
  • Springfield Drive,
  • Leatherhead,
  • KT22 7GR
  • Unilever Ireland Ltd,
  • 20 Riverwalk,

Return to

  • Ben & Jerry's Cone Home,
  • Freepost ADM3940,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YR.
  • Ben & Jerry's Ireland,
  • 20 Riverwalk,
  • Citywest,
  • Dublin 24.

Net Contents

465 ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g UnpreparedPer 100ml UnpreparedPer Serving Unprepared%* per portion**
Energy (kJ)1138 kJ979 kJ979 kJ12%
Energy (kcal)271 kcal233 kcal233 kcal12%
Fat (g)16 g14 g14 g20%
of which saturates (g)11 g9.5 g9.5 g48%
Carbohydrate (g)27 g23 g23 g9%
of which sugars (g)25 g22 g22 g24%
Protein (g)4.1 g3.6 g3.6 g7%
Salt (g)0.41 g0.35 g0.35 g6%
1 portion = GRM. (Pack contains 5 portions)----
View all Ice Cream Tubs

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

21 Reviews

Average of 4.9 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Great

5 stars

Review from BEN & JERRY'S

Tastes amazing! By far my favourite flavour, perfect for anyone who loves chocolate. A nice smooth chocolate Ice cream, my favourite brand! Any chocolateholic would love it! I can't wait to try the other new flavours

Yummy!

5 stars

Review from BEN & JERRY'S

Ben and jerries never disappoint! I love this flavour another one to add to my list. They are easy to find. This flavour is so moreish.. definitely recommend anyone to try this new one, tastes very chocolatey

Heavenly tasty

5 stars

Review from BEN & JERRY'S

I'm fan of Ben & Jerry & Tony's for years. Just love them products and they make best ice creams.This time I tried new Chocolatey Love A Fair.I'm speechless as it is tasty and heavenly delicious. Love the mixture of ice cream packed with salted caramel swirls,caramel chunks and sea salt chocolatey chunks. This I call luxury rich chocolatey ice cream.

Yummy!

5 stars

Review from BEN & JERRY'S

Ice cream! Ben and jerrys is always a winner! My favourite to sit and cry or watch a movie with but definitely not for sharing , with Tony's chocolate just adds abit extra! Smooth and Carmelly it's amazing!

Yummy

5 stars

Review from BEN & JERRY'S

Well who doesnt love ice cream, in my household my family love to eat ice cream, it was so yummy, full of taste really does make u want more, overall its a good size tub, my son really enjoyed it the most

Amazing

5 stars

Review from BEN & JERRY'S

There is nothing not to like about this ice-cream! Tony's is one of my favourite chocolates and Ben & Jerry's has done an excellent job translating it to ice cream. The sea salt morsels are especially delicious. What's more, they are working together to end slavery. Literally no improvements can be made to this!

Tastes great

5 stars

Review from BEN & JERRY'S

This is brilliant it's super tasty and a real treat. I absolutely love it and will be purchasing this again. It has a lot of flavours within it and I really enjoyed eating it. I tried it with my family and they loved it too.

Dream chocolate combination

5 stars

Review from BEN & JERRY'S

I'm such a big fan of Tony's chocolate and Ben and Jerry's I couldn't revisit the temptation to try this. Best left to melt a little otherwise the caramel is a bit tough on the teeth. The chocolate wasn't over powering and even though the salted caramel is very salted its tamed by the chocolate. Extremely tasty and moreish...I refused to share!!

Delicious

5 stars

Review from BEN & JERRY'S

Very tasety ice cream! The ben and jerrys ice cream is very chocolatey, the carmel swirls are delicious and you can definitely taste the sea salt chocolate! The ice cream sounds sickly but it isn't at all and the flavours really compliment each other. The chocolate is very moreish. I would defiantly recommend this ice cream even more so if you like salted carmel!

Totally delicious

5 stars

Review from BEN & JERRY'S

This ice cream is a chocolate delight. Chocolate flavoured ice cream which is packed with sea salt chocolate chunks, salted caramel chunks and added salted caramel swirls. Each spoonful had my tastebuds exploding with all the delicious flavours that work so well together. I love the easy to open tub with resealable lid, the packaging is sturdy and keeps the ice cream fresh. I have served as a dessert and everyone loved it. A fantastic flavour that leaves me wanting more

1-10 of 21 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

£0.00 Guide price
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here