Ben & Jerry's Tony's Chocolonely Chocolate Love A Fair Ice Cream 465Ml

Great
Tastes amazing! By far my favourite flavour, perfect for anyone who loves chocolate. A nice smooth chocolate Ice cream, my favourite brand! Any chocolateholic would love it! I can't wait to try the other new flavours
Yummy!
Ben and jerries never disappoint! I love this flavour another one to add to my list. They are easy to find. This flavour is so moreish.. definitely recommend anyone to try this new one, tastes very chocolatey
Heavenly tasty
I'm fan of Ben & Jerry & Tony's for years. Just love them products and they make best ice creams.This time I tried new Chocolatey Love A Fair.I'm speechless as it is tasty and heavenly delicious. Love the mixture of ice cream packed with salted caramel swirls,caramel chunks and sea salt chocolatey chunks. This I call luxury rich chocolatey ice cream.
Yummy!
Ice cream! Ben and jerrys is always a winner! My favourite to sit and cry or watch a movie with but definitely not for sharing , with Tony's chocolate just adds abit extra! Smooth and Carmelly it's amazing!
Yummy
Well who doesnt love ice cream, in my household my family love to eat ice cream, it was so yummy, full of taste really does make u want more, overall its a good size tub, my son really enjoyed it the most
Amazing
There is nothing not to like about this ice-cream! Tony's is one of my favourite chocolates and Ben & Jerry's has done an excellent job translating it to ice cream. The sea salt morsels are especially delicious. What's more, they are working together to end slavery. Literally no improvements can be made to this!
Tastes great
This is brilliant it's super tasty and a real treat. I absolutely love it and will be purchasing this again. It has a lot of flavours within it and I really enjoyed eating it. I tried it with my family and they loved it too.
Dream chocolate combination
I'm such a big fan of Tony's chocolate and Ben and Jerry's I couldn't revisit the temptation to try this. Best left to melt a little otherwise the caramel is a bit tough on the teeth. The chocolate wasn't over powering and even though the salted caramel is very salted its tamed by the chocolate. Extremely tasty and moreish...I refused to share!!
Delicious
Very tasety ice cream! The ben and jerrys ice cream is very chocolatey, the carmel swirls are delicious and you can definitely taste the sea salt chocolate! The ice cream sounds sickly but it isn't at all and the flavours really compliment each other. The chocolate is very moreish. I would defiantly recommend this ice cream even more so if you like salted carmel!
Totally delicious
This ice cream is a chocolate delight. Chocolate flavoured ice cream which is packed with sea salt chocolate chunks, salted caramel chunks and added salted caramel swirls. Each spoonful had my tastebuds exploding with all the delicious flavours that work so well together. I love the easy to open tub with resealable lid, the packaging is sturdy and keeps the ice cream fresh. I have served as a dessert and everyone loved it. A fantastic flavour that leaves me wanting more