Vault City Beer Raspberry Strawberry Coconut 440Ml

image 1 of Vault City Beer Raspberry Strawberry Coconut 440Ml
£3.50
£7.96/litre

Product Description

  • Sour beer
  • This velvety smooth, ice cream inspired sour beer is refreshingly sweet and tart in equal measure.
  • Our vegan friendly, dessert style sour is jam-packed with raspberries, strawberries coconut and vanilla for an authentic flavour so big you could stick a flake in it.
  • Pack size: 440ML

Information

Ingredients

Water, Malted Barley (Gluten), Wheat, Oats, Raspberry, Strawberry, Coconut, Vanilla, Hops, Yeast

Allergy Information

  • Allergens in bold

Alcohol Units

2.6

ABV

6.0% vol

Alcohol Type

Beer

Storage Type

Ambient

Produce of

Product of Scotland. Brewed & canned in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Fresh fruit locked in... shake to wake

Name and address

  • Brewed & canned by:
  • Vault City Brewing,
  • Unit 2,
  • A1 Industrial Park,
  • Portobello,
  • Edinburgh,

Importer address

  • Hopping Borders,
  • Kaartenmakerstraat 5,
  • 2984 CB Ridderkerk,
  • Netherlands.

Return to

  • Vault City Brewing,
  • Unit 2,
  • A1 Industrial Park,
  • Portobello,
  • Edinburgh,
  • EH15 2QA.

Net Contents

440ml ℮

Absolutely beautiful sour beer

5 stars

If you like sour beers, this is a must! The flavours of raspberry and coconut are wonderful! Please keep selling this Tesco, it is AMAZING!

