Jimmy's Iced Coffee Mocha 250ml

Chocolate iced coffee. Find out more at ra.org

Refreshing Iced Coffee with Belgian Chocolate + Rainforest Alliance Arabica Beans. Jimmy’s Mocha Iced Coffee. If you’re new to Iced Coffee, then the Mocha could well be the one for you. Think of a refreshing chocolate milk with a sophisticated coffee undertone. Made with single-origin, Rainforest Alliance Coffee and Belgian chocolate, it’s the treat of the Jimmy’s family. Our 250ml endlessly recyclable SlimCan has a matte finish, making the drinking experience just that little bit more enjoyable. When? A lunch time treat, post hike pick me up, with a shot of your favourite liqueur. Keep Your Chin Up!

Welcome to Jimmy’s, the world of high quality Rainforest Alliance certified coffee, endlessly recyclable packaging and to top it off we’re a B Corp.

Rainforest Alliance™ - People & Nature, Coffee

Suitable for vegetarians Rainforest Alliance Certified Coffee Belgian Chocolate Refreshing Arabica Coffee Sourced from Huila, Colombia

Pack size: 250ML

Ingredients

Semi-Skimmed Milk (60%), Arabica Coffee (Water, Coffee*)(37%), Unrefined Demerara Sugar, Chocolate Powder, Low Fat Cocoa Powder, Vanilla Flavouring, Natural Flavouring, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Bicarbonate), *Rainforest Alliance Certified

Allergy Information

Allergen Advice: See ingredients in bold.

Net Contents

250ml ℮

Preparation and Usage