Joseph Joseph Easy Release Ice Cube Tray
Product Description
- JOSEPH JOSEPH EASY RELEASE ICE CUBE TRAY
- This unique design has an innovative switch mechanism, which holds the ice cubes securely in place until required. Simply fill with water just like a conventional ice tray and freeze. When ice is needed, simply twist the tray to loosen the cubes and then push each switch on the reverse to release one ice cube at a time - effectively snapping each out of its individual compartment. This allows you to only release the amount of ice cubes you really need, whilst the rest remain securely in the tray and can be placed back in the freezer. It includes a flexible lid that prevents water spills and tainting from freezer odours and also enables you to stack more trays on top of one another.
- Founded by twin brothers Antony and Richard Joseph in 2003, Joseph Joseph has successfully blended innovative design, contemporary styling and a distinctive use of colour in its products. While many brands concentrate on just one of these aspects, Joseph Joseph focuses on the whole user experience, creating products that work beautifully and are a pleasure to have around the home.
- Large 14-cube capacity
- Conveniently release just one ice cube at a time
- Simply twist tray to loosen cubes then push each switch individually
- Stackable lid helps prevent water spill and tainting from freezer odours
Information
