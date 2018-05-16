New
Tesco 6 Half & Half Cupcakes
One white chocolate cupcake
- Energy
- 1069kJ
-
- 256kcal
- 13%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 13.2g
- 19%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 3.5g
- 18%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 25.7g
- 29%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.07g
- 1%of the reference intake
high
high
high
low
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1944kJ / 465kcal
Product Description
- 3 Chocolate sponge cakes, filled with a chocolate flavoured sauce, topped with chocolate flavoured frosting, and decorated with milk chocolate curls, chocolate stars and chocolate coated crispy balls. 3 Vanilla sponge cakes, filled with a white chocolate flavoured sauce, topped with a vanilla flavoured frosting, and decorated with white chocolate curls, chocolate stars and chocolate coated crispy balls.
- with hidden centres Vanilla or Chocolate, what's your favourite flavour?
Information
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
defrost for 12 hours in a cool, dry place Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container. Suitable for freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by date shown.
Number of uses
6 Servings
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Sleeve. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One white chocolate cupcake (55g)
|Energy
|1944kJ / 465kcal
|1069kJ / 256kcal
|Fat
|24.0g
|13.2g
|Saturates
|6.4g
|3.5g
|Carbohydrate
|59.3g
|32.6g
|Sugars
|46.7g
|25.7g
|Fibre
|0.3g
|0.2g
|Protein
|2.7g
|1.5g
|Salt
|0.13g
|0.07g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
One chocolate cupcake,One white chocolate cupcake
- Energy
- 998kJ
-
- 238kcal
-
- 1069kJ
-
- 256kcal
- 13%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 11.4g
-
- 13.2g
- 19%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 3.2g
-
- 3.5g
- 18%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 22.9g
-
- 25.7g
- 29%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.08g
-
- 0.07g
- 1%of the reference intake
high
high
high
low
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1814kJ / 433kcal
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Chocolate Flavoured Frosting (34%) [Sugar, Palm Oil, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Rapeseed Oil, Whole Milk, Glucose Syrup, Humectant (Glycerol), Cocoa Mass, Sunflower Oil, Cocoa Butter, Flavouring, Modified Maize Starch, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithins), Dried Skimmed Milk, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate)], Sugar, Pasteurised (Egg), Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass, Humectant (Glycerol), Glucose Syrup, Cocoa Butter, Whey Powder (Milk), Modified Maize Starch, Dried Whole Milk, Raising Agents (Potassium Hydrogen Carbonate, Disodium Diphosphate), Sunflower Oil, Rice Flour, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithins, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Calcium Propionate), Milk Sugar, Dried Skimmed Milk, Butteroil (Milk), Flavouring, Acidity Regulators (Monocalcium Phosphate, Potassium Hydroxide), Maize Starch, Malted Wheat, Wheat Gluten, Dextrose, Salt, Dextrin.,
INGREDIENTS: Vanilla Flavoured Frosting (34%) [Sugar, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Water, Dried Glucose Syrup, Humectant (Glycerol), Flavouring, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids)], Sugar, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Pasteurised Egg, Rapeseed Oil, Invert Sugar Syrup, Humectant (Glycerol), Whey Powder (Milk), Modified Maize Starch, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Palm Oil, Raising Agents (Potassium Hydrogen Carbonate, Disodium Diphosphate), Rice Flour, Emulsifiers (Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithins), Flavouring, Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Calcium Propionate), Cocoa Solids, Dried Skimmed Milk, Milk Solids, Acidity Regulators (Monocalcium Phosphate, Potassium Hydroxide), Fat Free Milk Solids, Maize Starch, Milk Fat, Malted Wheat, Wheat Gluten, Dextrose, Salt, Thickener (Xanthan Gum), Dextrin.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
- defrost for 12 hours in a cool, dry place Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container. Suitable for freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by date shown.
Number of uses
6 Servings
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One chocolate cupcake
|Per 100g
|One white chocolate cupcake
|Energy
|1814kJ / 433kcal
|998kJ / 238kcal
|1944kJ / 465kcal
|1069kJ / 256kcal
|Fat
|20.8g
|11.4g
|24.0g
|13.2g
|Saturates
|5.9g
|3.2g
|6.4g
|3.5g
|Carbohydrate
|55.9g
|30.7g
|59.3g
|32.6g
|Sugars
|41.6g
|22.9g
|46.7g
|25.7g
|Fibre
|2.6g
|1.4g
|0.3g
|0.2g
|Protein
|4.3g
|2.4g
|2.7g
|1.5g
|Salt
|0.14g
|0.08g
|0.13g
|0.07g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.