Tesco 6 Half & Half Cupcakes

£3.00
£0.50/each

Typical values per 100g: Energy 1944kJ / 465kcal

Product Description

  • 3 Chocolate sponge cakes, filled with a chocolate flavoured sauce, topped with chocolate flavoured frosting, and decorated with milk chocolate curls, chocolate stars and chocolate coated crispy balls. 3 Vanilla sponge cakes, filled with a white chocolate flavoured sauce, topped with a vanilla flavoured frosting, and decorated with white chocolate curls, chocolate stars and chocolate coated crispy balls.
  • with hidden centres Vanilla or Chocolate, what's your favourite flavour?

Information

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

defrost for 12 hours in a cool, dry place Once defrosted use within 24 hours and do not refreeze. Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container. Suitable for freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by date shown.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle Sleeve. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne white chocolate cupcake (55g)
Energy1944kJ / 465kcal1069kJ / 256kcal
Fat24.0g13.2g
Saturates6.4g3.5g
Carbohydrate59.3g32.6g
Sugars46.7g25.7g
Fibre0.3g0.2g
Protein2.7g1.5g
Salt0.13g0.07g
Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Chocolate Flavoured Frosting (34%) [Sugar, Palm Oil, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Rapeseed Oil, Whole Milk, Glucose Syrup, Humectant (Glycerol), Cocoa Mass, Sunflower Oil, Cocoa Butter, Flavouring, Modified Maize Starch, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithins), Dried Skimmed Milk, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate)], Sugar, Pasteurised (Egg), Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass, Humectant (Glycerol), Glucose Syrup, Cocoa Butter, Whey Powder (Milk), Modified Maize Starch, Dried Whole Milk, Raising Agents (Potassium Hydrogen Carbonate, Disodium Diphosphate), Sunflower Oil, Rice Flour, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithins, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Calcium Propionate), Milk Sugar, Dried Skimmed Milk, Butteroil (Milk), Flavouring, Acidity Regulators (Monocalcium Phosphate, Potassium Hydroxide), Maize Starch, Malted Wheat, Wheat Gluten, Dextrose, Salt, Dextrin.

INGREDIENTS: Vanilla Flavoured Frosting (34%) [Sugar, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Water, Dried Glucose Syrup, Humectant (Glycerol), Flavouring, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids)], Sugar, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Pasteurised Egg, Rapeseed Oil, Invert Sugar Syrup, Humectant (Glycerol), Whey Powder (Milk), Modified Maize Starch, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Palm Oil, Raising Agents (Potassium Hydrogen Carbonate, Disodium Diphosphate), Rice Flour, Emulsifiers (Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithins), Flavouring, Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Calcium Propionate), Cocoa Solids, Dried Skimmed Milk, Milk Solids, Acidity Regulators (Monocalcium Phosphate, Potassium Hydroxide), Fat Free Milk Solids, Maize Starch, Milk Fat, Malted Wheat, Wheat Gluten, Dextrose, Salt, Thickener (Xanthan Gum), Dextrin.

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne chocolate cupcakePer 100gOne white chocolate cupcake
Energy1814kJ / 433kcal998kJ / 238kcal1944kJ / 465kcal1069kJ / 256kcal
Fat20.8g11.4g24.0g13.2g
Saturates5.9g3.2g6.4g3.5g
Carbohydrate55.9g30.7g59.3g32.6g
Sugars41.6g22.9g46.7g25.7g
Fibre2.6g1.4g0.3g0.2g
Protein4.3g2.4g2.7g1.5g
Salt0.14g0.08g0.13g0.07g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)----
