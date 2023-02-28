Flash Cleaning Spray With Bleach Eucalyptus Scent 800Ml

Causes serious eye irritation. Causes skin irritation. Harmful to aquatic life with long lasting effects. Do not use together with other products. May release dangerous gases (chlorine). Keep out of reach of children. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. IF ON SKIN: Wash with plenty of water. Do not breathe spray. IF SWALLOWED: Immediately call a POISON CENTER or doctor.

Rinse immediately after use on: metal/rubber/vinyl. Avoid use on: worn, scratched, pitted appliance surfaces (like fridges)/appliance lettering/painted or varnished surfaces/copper/brass/aluminium. Avoid contact with surfaces liable to bleach damage (e.g.clothes, carpets, textiles, wallpaper, wood). Keep bottle upright. Wipe and rinse well. Tough dirt: leave to act for max. 1 minute before rinsing. Allow hot surfaces to cool down before using the product.

All purpose cleaner with the great cleaning power of Flash Flash Clean & Shine, 100% streak-free shine (tested with liquid form on ceramic floor tiles) Cuts Grease Powerful Cleaning

Flash Multi Purpose Bleach Cleaning Spray is perfect for cleaning almost any hard surface in your Bleach. Use it on all Bleach surfaces. See package for full usage instructions. A rinse is required for surfaces in direct contact with food.

