image 1 of Flash Cleaning Spray With Bleach Eucalyptus Scent 800Ml
image 1 of Flash Cleaning Spray With Bleach Eucalyptus Scent 800Mlimage 2 of Flash Cleaning Spray With Bleach Eucalyptus Scent 800Mlimage 3 of Flash Cleaning Spray With Bleach Eucalyptus Scent 800Mlimage 4 of Flash Cleaning Spray With Bleach Eucalyptus Scent 800Mlimage 5 of Flash Cleaning Spray With Bleach Eucalyptus Scent 800Ml

Flash Cleaning Spray With Bleach Eucalyptus Scent 800Ml

4.8(4127)
Low Everyday Price

£2.49

£3.11/litre

FLASH CLEANING SPRAY WITH BLCH EUC SCENT 800ML
Flash Multi Purpose Bleach Cleaning Spray is perfect for cleaning almost any hard surface in your Bleach. Use it on all Bleach surfaces. See package for full usage instructions. A rinse is required for surfaces in direct contact with food.
All purpose cleaner with the great cleaning power of FlashFlash Clean & Shine, 100% streak-free shine (tested with liquid form on ceramic floor tiles)Cuts GreasePowerful Cleaning
Pack size: 800ML

Ingredients

<5% Anionic Surfactants, Chlorine-Based Bleaching Agents, Perfumes, Linalool

Net Contents

800ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Rinse immediately after use on: metal/rubber/vinyl. Avoid use on: worn, scratched, pitted appliance surfaces (like fridges)/appliance lettering/painted or varnished surfaces/copper/brass/aluminium. Avoid contact with surfaces liable to bleach damage (e.g.clothes, carpets, textiles, wallpaper, wood). Keep bottle upright. Wipe and rinse well. Tough dirt: leave to act for max. 1 minute before rinsing. Allow hot surfaces to cool down before using the product.

