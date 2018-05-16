We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Gu Free From Zillionaires Cheesecake 2X91.5G

£2.85
£1.56/100g

Product Description

  • Gluten Free Biscuit Base with Layers of Caramel Crème and Salted Caramel & Coconut Cream Layer, Topped with a Chocolate Ganache Layer and Finished with a Sprinkle of Sugar Pearls.
  • This Gü is nothing but plants.
  • No dairy. No gluten.
  • No less indulgent.
  • Crunchy bronzed sugar, over smooth, plant-based chocolate ganache.
  • A layer of coconut cream cheese,
  • Floating on coconut cream caramel, –
  • Draped over a gluten free cocoa biscuit base.
  • All those textures and tastes.
  • All on one spoon.
  • This is mother nature’s favourite Gü.
  • 100% plant-based.
  • 100% recyclable (and infinitely reusable) packaging. Gudesserts.com/reuse
  • Gü and Zillionaire are registered trademarks of Gü Indulgent Foods Ltd.
  • Gluten-Free
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 183G

Information

Ingredients

Coconut Cream (29.5%), Biscuit Crumb (17%) (Gluten Free Flour Blend (Brown Rice Flour, Potato Starch, Maize Flour), Sugar, Palm Oil, Dried Rice Syrup, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate)), Aromatic Caramel (10.5%) (Sugar, Water, Flavour, Thickeners (Xanthan Gum, Pectin, Modified Starch)), Dark Chocolate (8.5%) (Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Natural Vanilla Flavouring), Dark Brown Sugar, Demerara Sugar, Dairy Free Vegan Alternative to Cream Cheese (Water, Coconut Oil, Soya Protein Concentrate, Salt, Acidity Regulator (Lactic Acid), Sugar, Thickener (Carrageenan), Natural Flavourings, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate)), Coconut Oil (5.7%), Water, Vegetable Oil (Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil), Sugar Pearls (1.6%) (Sugar, Caramelised Sugar, Shea Fat, Glucose Syrup, Colour (Iron Oxides), Sunflower Oil, Glazing Agent (Carnauba Wax)), Caramel (1.2%) (Sugar, Water), Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Thickener (Modified Starch), Cocoa Powder, Sea Salt, Starch, Gelling Agent (Agar)

Allergy Information

  • May contain Milk, Egg and Nuts., This product is made to a vegan recipe but as it is manufactured in a facility that uses Milk, Egg and Nuts it is not suitable for people with a Milk, Egg or Nut allergy. For allergens see ingredients list in bold.

Storage

Keep me chilled, 0-5°C, don't freeze me.

Preparation and Usage

  • Eat me cold.

Warnings

  • HANDLE GLASS RAMEKIN WITH CARE.

Recycling info

Foil. Recycle Sleeve. Recycle

Name and address

  • Gü,
  • Dunmow Road,
  • Bishops Stortford,
  • CM23 5PA.

Return to

  • For more information, or to get in touch, swing by WWW.GUDESSERTS.COM
Net Contents

2 x 91.5g

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g:per 91.5g ramekin:
Energy1518kJ/362kcal1389kJ/332kcal
Fat22.0g20.1g
of which saturates17.0g15.5g
Carbohydrate33.0g30.2g
of which sugars31.0g28.4g
Fibre2.0g1.8g
Protein2.0g1.83g
Salt0.36g0.33g

Safety information

HANDLE GLASS RAMEKIN WITH CARE.

