Youngs Gastro 2 Extra Large Battered Cod Fillets 450G

Typical values per 100g: Energy 797kJ
Product Description
- Formed Cod Fillets in Batter
- Responsibly sourced fish for life®
- Our fish for life® programme makes sure all our fish is responsibly sourced. To see how we do the right things to conserve fish for future generations visit www.youngsseafood.co.uk
- Our Gastro range is the best way to create your own restaurant experience at home.
- Indulge yourself with our generous cod fillets and immerse yourself in the ultimate dine out at home experience.
- PA0377
- Restaurant Quality Fish
- Dine out at home
- Extra Large Fillets
- Pack size: 450G
Information
Ingredients
Cod Fillet (60%) (Fish), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin (B3), Thiamin (B1)], Rapeseed Oil, Water, Salt, Palm Oil, Wheat Starch, Raising Agents: Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Maize Flour, Mustard Flour, Dextrose, Sunflower Oil, Flavourings (contains Mustard), Skimmed Milk Powder, Wheat Gluten, Colours: Cucumin, Capsanthin, Spices
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store at -18°C or belowDo not re-freeze once defrosted Keep frozen
Cooking Instructions
Oven cook
Instructions: Our extra large battered cod fillets are best oven baked straight from your freezer. Ensure product is piping hot throughout before serving. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
28 mins to oven bake 220°C/Fan 200°C/Gas Mark 7
Pre-heat the oven and a baking tray. Remove all packaging. Place product on the baking tray in the centre of the oven and cook for 28 minutes.
Produce of
Made in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Enjoy with a well chilled bottle of IPA
Number of uses
Pack contains 2 servings
Warnings
- Caution! Although extra care has been taken to remove all bones, some may remain.
Recycling info
Pack. Recycle
Name and address
- Young's,
- Po Box 51,
- Grimsby,
- DN31 3TJ.
- Young's Seafood (Ireland),
- Burlington Business Park,
Return to
- Here to help!
- Visit us at...www.youngsseafood.co.uk for FAQ's
- Email us at...care@youngsseafood.co.uk
- Write to us at...
- Young's,
- Po Box 51,
- Grimsby,
- DN31 3TJ.
- Young's Seafood (Ireland),
- Burlington Business Park,
- Sragh Road,
- Tullamore,
Net Contents
450g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100g oven baked contains
|Each fillet oven baked contains
|% RI*
|RI* for and average adult
|Energy
|797kJ
|1741kJ
|8400kJ
|-
|190kcal
|415kcal
|21%
|2000kcal
|Fat
|8.3g
|18.1g
|26%
|70g
|(of which saturates)
|0.8g
|1.7g
|9%
|20g
|Carbohydrate
|15.6g
|34.0g
|(of which sugars)
|0.7g
|1.6g
|2%
|90g
|Fibre
|0.6g
|1.3g
|Protein
|13.0g
|28.3g
|Salt
|0.7g
|1.5g
|25%
|6g
|Pack contains 2 servings
|-
|-
|-
|-
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution! Although extra care has been taken to remove all bones, some may remain.
