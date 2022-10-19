Wasabi Chicken Katsu Curry With Rice 450G
Product Description
- Curry sauce with white onion, carrot and potato, served with cooked white long grain rice and breaded chicken breast
- Mmm... katsu. One of Japan's most-loved comfort foods. Mr Kim, our founder, learned this awesome recipe as a chef in Tokyo. That's why it tastes exactly as it should - a little spicy with the richness of onion and fragrance of aromatic spices.
- Wasabi embodies the delicious adventures of Mr Kim. This mercurial man spent decades in Japan, Thailand, China and South Korea mastering their vibrant dishes - all so you can taste their big, authentic flavours at home.
- Authentic Japanese: in a box
- Chicken breast coated in dried breadcrumbs with an irresistible curry sauce and rice
- Pack size: 450G
Information
Ingredients
Curry Sauce (43%) (Water, Curry Paste (Vegetable Oil (Palm Oil, Canola Oil), Wheat Flour, Sugar, Salt, Curry Powder (Turmeric, Coriander, Cumin, Fenugreek, Cinnamon, Fennel, Red Pepper, Dill, Dried Tangerine Peel, Spices), Corn Starch, Onion Powder (Onion, Flakes, Soybean Powder, Glucose, Maltose), Dextrin, Garlic Powder (Dried Garlic, Defatted Soybean, Glucose, Maltose), Flavour Enhancers (E621, E631, E627), Colour (E150(a)), Yeast Extract, Emulsifiers (E473, E322 (Soya), E471), Soybean Paste (Soybean, Salt, Rice), Defatted Soybean, Acidity Regulators (E296, E330), Red Pepper, Fermented Wheat Seasoning (Wheat, Yeast Extract, Dextrin), Flavourings), White Onion, Carrot, Potato, Rapeseed Oil), Cooked White Long Grain Rice (Water, White Long Grain Rice, Rapeseed Oil), Breaded Chicken Breast (19%) (Chicken Breast, Batter Mix (Water, Flour Mix (Wheat Flour (Wheat, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Salt)), Breadcrumbs (Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Yeast, Sunflower, Oil, Sugar, Salt, Acid (E270), Antioxidant (E300)), Marinade Mix (Water, Maize Starch, Salt, Acidity Regulator (E500), Spirit Vinegar Powder, Tapioca Starch, Dried Glucose Syrup), Rice Cone (Rice), Panko Breadcrumbs (Wheat Flour, Vegetable Oil (Palm Oil, Antioxidant (E306)), Salt, Yeast, Colour (E160(c))), Rapeseed Oil)
Allergy Information
- Made in a production kitchen that uses or handles Crustaceans, Fish, Milk, Sesame, Sulphur Dioxide/ Sulphites, Barley Gluten, Nuts and Peanuts. For allergens, including Cereal containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
- Keep in fridge- See front of pack for 'use by' date
Cooking Instructions
Microwave
Instructions: - Remove outer bento bowl and sleeve
- Pierce film several times
- Place directly into microwave.
800w 7 min, 900w 5 min
- Stand for 1 min
- Stir before serving
- Do not reheat.
Other
Instructions: Microwave/oven (for best results)
- Remove outer bento bowl and sleeve
- Peel back film and remove chicken katsu from packaging, place it on a baking tray in middle of oven.
200°C, Fan 180°C, Gas 6, 16 min
- Put back film and pop rice and sauce in microwave.
800w 7 min, 900w 5 min
- Stand for 1 min
- Stir before serving
- Do not reheat.
Oven cook
Instructions: - Preheat oven
- Remove outer bento bowl and sleeve
- Pierce film
- Place directly on a baking tray in the centre of the oven.
200°C, Fan 180°C, Gas 6, 25 min
- Stand for 1 min
- Stir before serving
- Do not reheat.
Produce of
Made in the UK by us, using chicken from EU/UK
Warnings
- We've carefully removed bones, but there's a tiny chance some might be left.
Name and address
- Wasabi Co. Ltd,
- Unit 5 Origin Business Park,
- Rainsford Road,
- Park Royal,
- London,
- NW10 7FW,
Return to
- Wanna chat?
- Can't wait to hear from you. Say 'konnichiwa' to hi@wasabi.uk.com and discover more tantalising flavours online... wasabi.uk.com
- Wasabi Co. Ltd,
- Unit 5 Origin Business Park,
- Rainsford Road,
- Park Royal,
- London,
- NW10 7FW,
- United Kingdom.
Net Contents
450g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|as consumed per 100g
|Energy (KJ)
|640
|Energy (Kcal)
|152
|Fat (g)
|5.1
|of which saturate fat (g)
|1.9
|Carbohydrate (g)
|21.5
|of which sugar (g)
|0.9
|Protein (g)
|5.3
|Salt (g)
|0.60
Safety information
We've carefully removed bones, but there's a tiny chance some might be left.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.