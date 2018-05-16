Tesco Finest Free From 5 Fruit Cake Slices

One slice
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1593kJ / 378kcal
Product Description
- Gluten free fruit cake slices made with sultanas, raisins, cherries, walnuts and topped with a layer of marzipan.
RICH & DECADENT with Ruby Port and French Brandy
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Sultanas (23%), Sugar, Water, Rice Flour, Raisins (5%), Palm Oil, Potato Starch, Glucose Syrup, Cherry (3%), Almond, Rapeseed Oil, Caramelised Sugar, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Dried Egg, Humectants (Glycerol, Sorbitol), Coconut Oil, Maize Flour, Walnut, Raising Agents (Monocalcium Phosphate, Potassium Carbonate), Brandy, Spices, Invert Sugar Syrup, Port, Salt, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Gelling Agent (Pectin), Thickeners (Xanthan Gum, Gellan Gum), Citric Acid, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Fruit and Vegetable Concentrates [Carrot, Morello Cherry, Sweet Potato, Radish, Apple], Concentrated Lemon Juice, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid).
Allergy Information
- May contain peanuts and other nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.
Number of uses
5 Servings
Recycling info
Film. Recycle at large supermarket Carton. Recycle Tray. Recycle
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One slice (40g)
|Energy
|1593kJ / 378kcal
|637kJ / 151kcal
|Fat
|10.4g
|4.2g
|Saturates
|3.3g
|1.3g
|Carbohydrate
|65.1g
|26.0g
|Sugars
|45.9g
|18.4g
|Fibre
|3.5g
|1.4g
|Protein
|4.3g
|1.7g
|Salt
|0.28g
|0.11g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
