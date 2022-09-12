Innocent Kids Super Smoothie Blueberry 4X150ml
- INNOCENT KIDS SPR SMOOTHIE BL/BERRY 4X150ML
- Enjoy as part of a healthy lifestyle and balanced diet.
- The innocent promise
- Tastes good, does good
- Tasty products
- Sourced sustainably
- 10% of our profits go to charity
- See innocentfoundation.org
- What's inside?
- 4 tasty smoothies
- Pure squeezed fruit
- 1 of your 5-a-day
- Vitamin D, iron & Fibre
- What's not inside?
- Added sugar (we never do that)
- Bits
- Pocket money
- This smoothie is a source of vitamin D and iron which support the normal function of the immune system.
- This innocent super smoothie for kids is a blend of crushed fruits, vegetable, pure fruit juice, vitamin D, iron and absolutely nothing else.
- Rainforest Alliance Certified - Bananas
- FSC - FSC® Recycled, Recycled packaging made from recycled material, FSC® C104554, www.fsc.org
- Supports Immunity
- Blueberry, apple & pear with vitamin D, iron & fibre
- Pasteurised
- Contains only naturally occurring sugars from fruit and vegetables
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 600ML
- Vitamin D and iron which support the normal function of the immune system
3/4 of a Pressed Apple (61%), Some Crushed Pear (14%), 54 Crushed Blueberries (9.9%), A Chunk of Pressed Carrot, Some Mashed Banana**, 3 1/2 Crushed Blackcurrants, Some Vitamin D and Iron, **Rainforest alliance certified
Keep refrigerated (0-8°C). For best before date, see back of pack.Once opened, drink straight away.
- Looking after your smoothie
- Shake before opening, not after.
- Lunch box pro - happy out of the fridge for 12 hours
4 servings in this pack
Pack. Recycle
- Pop by:
- Fruit Towers,
- 342 Ladbroke Grove,
- London,
- W10 5BU.
- 2 Ballsbridge Park,
- Fancy a chat?
- Pop by:
- Fruit Towers,
- 342 Ladbroke Grove,
- London,
- W10 5BU.
- 2 Ballsbridge Park,
- Dublin 4.
- Call the banana phone: 020 7993 3311 (UK) or 01 664 4100 (ROI).
- Say hi: hello@innocentdrinks.com
4 x 150ml ℮
|Typical Values
|100ml
|150ml
|Energy
|202kJ (48kcal)
|304kJ (72kcal)
|Fat
|0.01g
|0.01g
|(of which saturates)
|0g
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|11g
|17g
|(of which sugars)
|9.7g
|15g
|Fibre
|0.95g
|1.4g
|Protein
|0.36g
|0.53g
|Salt
|0.01g
|0.02g
|Vitamin D
|0.95µg (19%*)
|1.4µg (28%*)
|Iron
|2.3mg (17%*)
|3.5mg (25%*)
|150ml = 1 serving
|-
|-
|4 servings in this pack
|-
|-
|*% Reference Intake of adults
|-
|-
