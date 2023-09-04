Airwick Essential Oil Electric Refill Mulled Wine 19Ml

AIRWICK ESS OIL ELEC REFILL MULLED WINE 19ML

Our Air Wick plug in air fresheners contain natural-based ingredients and are infused with Natural Essential Oils. Our fragrances beautifully blend with your home décor to fill your living room with long lasting fragrance for up to 100 days based on lowest setting. Air Wick is a proud partner of WWF UK, working to restore UK wildflower habitats. Air Wick is raising £400,000 per year for WWF-UK for wildflowers conservation projects (WWF-UK Trading Ltd pays all taxable profits to WWF-UK charity registered in England & Wales 1081247, Scotland SC039593). Air Freshener. Airwick.

Fragrances lasts up to 100 days based on lowest setting Mulled Wine Free from added Phthalates, acetone and dyes

Pack size: 19ML

Ingredients

AIR WICK Essential Oils Electrical Plug Diffuser Mulled wine. Contains eugenol, methylcinnamic aldehyde, eucalyptol, limonene, cinnamal, beta-caryophyllene, tetramethyl acetyloctahydronaphthalenes, cinnamyl alcohol, cinnamonitrile, 2, 4-dimethyl-3-cyclohexene carboxaldehyde, ethyl methylphenylglycidate, isoeugenol. May produce an allergic reaction.

Preparation and Usage