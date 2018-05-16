New
Dole Mangos in Fruit Juice 4 x 113g
Product Description
- Mango in fruit juice
- For more than 100 years, Dole has been committed to our environment, our associates and the communities in which we operate. To lean how, please visit dolesunshine.com/sustainablity
- Enjoy the refreshing taste of a high quality fruit in a convenient individual fruit pot wherever you are, at home, at the office or as a snack in your lunchbox.
- Dole Fruit cup Mango in Fruit Juice is an excellent source of vitamin C, which is an antioxidant that helps support a healthy immune system. With no added sugar and only 54 kcal per portion, our fruit cups are the perfect healthy snack.
- Rich in Vitamin C, Source of Fibre, Fruit Juice, No Added Sugar, No artificial preservatives or flavours
- Vegetarian and Vegan-friendly
- Produced in Thailand
- Dole Fruit cup Mango in juice is a delicious and healthy fruit snack for adults and kids combining the highest quality mango in real fruit Juice.
- Founded in Hawaii in 1851, Dole is the world's largest producer and marketer of high-quality fresh fruit and fresh vegetables. Since almost 170 years ago, Dole has believed that good, healthy food should be more like sunshine – available for all. We want to champion an equitable world where everyone has access to healthy nutrition, but where this access does not come at the cost of the planet.
- 1 of your 5 a day’
- Source of vitamin C, Source of Fibre
- Made with real fruit and real juice
- Only 54 Kcal per portion
- No Added Sugar
- No artificial preservatives or flavours
- Vegetarian and Vegan-friendly
- Pack size: 272G
- Vitamin C helps support the normal function of the immune system
- Rich in vitamin C
Information
Ingredients
Mango (62%), White Grape Juice from Concentrate (Water, White Grape Juice Concentrate), Acerola Juice from Concentrate (Water, Acerola Juice Concentrate), Natural Flavourings, Lemon Juice from Concentrate (Water, Lemon Juice Concentrate)
Storage
Best before: see back panel.Immediately refrigerate after opening and enjoy within 2 days
Produce of
Produced in Thailand
Preparation and Usage
- Best served chilled.
Recycling info
Lid. Not Recyclable Sleeve. Recyclable
Name and address
- Dole Packaged Foods Europe,
- Weena 200,
- 3012 NJ,
- Rotterdam,
- Netherlands.
Return to
- www.dolesunshine.com
- packagedfoods@doleintl.com
Drained weight
4 x 68g
Net Contents
4 x 113g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|265 kJ/63 kcal
|Fat
|0.2 g
|Of which saturates
|< 0.1 g
|Carbohydrate
|14.1 g
|Fibre
|1.0 g
|Of which sugars
|13.9 g
|Salt
|0 g
|Protein
|0.6 g
|Vitamin C
|24 mg (30%)
